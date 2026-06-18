Princess Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live a quiet, almost-normal life in Bucklebury, a short 40-minute drive from Windsor. From grandparent duties to pub lunches to dog walks, their life looks remarkably simple considering their daughter will one day be Queen of England. They are rarely photographed out and about, and enjoy their privacy, so a rare joint appearance from Princess Kate’s mom and dad is always nice. Carole and Michael Middleton stepped out together for Day 3 of Royal Ascot, where they enjoyed a sunny day in the Royal Box alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Carole Middleton in the Royal Box at Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton wore some of Princess Kate's favorite designers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Middleton looking dapper. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Middleton looked incredibly dapper in a top hat, tails, and light blue waistcoat, while Carole shined in a coat dress from Catherine Walker, one of Princess Kate’s go-to royal designers. A matching bag and shoes from Emmy London—another brand favored by the Princess of Wales—and a pair of earrings once worn by Princess Kate herself made the entire ensemble feel very Kate-coded. Like mother, like daughter.

The Middletons have settled in remarkably well amongst the royals, considering their very humble beginnings. Now a regular fixture at events like Royal Ascot, Sandringham church services, and in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, they enjoy an easy relationship with Prince William’s family. Prince William has always been close to the Middletons, and enjoys the normality of life at their home, Bucklebury Manor.

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Michael Middleton chats with Prince Edward. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton and Zara Tindall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton and Alizée Middleton on Day 2 of Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole and Michael Middleton will celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary this weekend, and they looked happy as ever as they attended Royal Ascot alongside The King and Queen, Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, and even Stanley Tucci. Carole Middleton and daughter-in-law Alizée attended Day 2 with Princess Kate, enjoying the races and garden party atmosphere. Royal Ascot is a regular fixture in the Middleton family calendar, with regular appearances with their daughter and son-in-law and without them.

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