Despite being famous the world over, Princess Kate still seemingly enjoys flying under the radar whenever she can. Case in point: on Friday, July 10, the Princess of Wales made an unexpected trip to watch the ballet in London with two of her children.

In an X post shared on July 11, one royal fan revealed, "Last night, at the Royal Ballet, my neighbors were the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte."

A sneaky photo taken by the fan revealed that Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were actually accompanied by Prince Louis—Prince George didn't appear to be in attendance, sadly.

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According to the official schedule, Princess Kate and her children attended a performance carried out by ballet students. "The Royal Ballet School returns to Opera Holland Park with an inspiring celebration of 100 years of training at the foundation of British ballet," the program noted.

Princess Kate is greeted by her family after completing the Three Peaks Challenge. (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

The royal children have already made multiple appearances throughout 2026, with Trooping the Colour throwing them into the royal spotlight in a big way. However, Kate's visit to the ballet alongside Charlotte and Louis appears to be a low-key outing without any fanfare. Instead, the trio seemed to be enjoying the performance, just like all other attendees. Although it's understandable that royal fans would be excited to spot Kate, Charlotte, and Louis at a public performance, hopefully they were allowed to enjoy the event uninterrupted.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Princess Kate, Prince George, and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After attending the ballet on July 10, Princess Kate made an appearance at Wimbledon on July 11 for the women's singles final, at which she presented the winner's trophy.