Following new revelations regarding Prince Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal announced his intention to relinquish his official titles. Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also cease use of her own royal titles, including the Duchess of York. With their parents effectively banned from Royal Family life, will Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice still receive invites to Christmas at Sandringham?

Traditionally, the monarch hosts Christmas for the Royal Family on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. However, following the latest allegations regarding Andrew and Ferguson, the pair "will not join the Royal Family for Christmas," Hello! magazine reported.

While the former Duke and Duchess of York have been ousted from the inner royal circle, their daughters allegedly won't face the same treatment. "It's understood that Beatrice and Eugenie will be welcome to join the gathering at Sandringham and other Royal Family events," the outlet noted.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl opened up to the Mirror about the difficult position Eugenie and Beatrice had been placed in by Prince Andrew and Ferguson's actions. "Their daughters are the most unfortunate victims, they've had to suffer in silence and have been dignified in their silence," Nicholl claimed.

The royal author continued, "It can't be easy to see their parents dragged through something like this, and they remain very much loved nieces of The King. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see them at Christmas occasions in the future. They're largely untarnished."

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also discussed Eugenie and Beatrice's situation, telling the Mirror, "This will be a deeply painful period for the sisters as their parents are both likely to languish in public disgrace."

It appears as though Beatrice and Eugenie will continue to receive invitations to royal functions, but their parents are unlikely to have a place in public life any longer.