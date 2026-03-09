Princess Kate Looks Every Inch the Future Queen in a Statement Hat, Shoulder Pads and Queen Elizabeth's Pearls for Commonwealth Day

Princess Kate might love a trouser suit, but she debuted a sophisticated new coat dress as she attended the annual Commonwealth Day ceremony on Monday, March 9. The Prince and Princess of Wales showed a united front amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's recent scandals, and she leaned into consistency and royal heritage with her bespoke outfit.

Kate chose to represent one of the colors of the Commonwealth with her all-blue outfit, wearing a blazer-style Catherine Walker dress with a pleated skirt and sharp shoulder pads. She paired the outfit with her often-worn five-strand pearl necklace by Susan Caplan and Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl drop earrings.

Instead of one of her many Emmy London bags, the Princess of Wales carried a croc-effect navy chain wallet by Scottish brand Strathberry, adding a pair of matching blue Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. The Princess of Wales updated an older navy statement hat by Sean Barrett, adding netting on its wide brim.

Prince William and Princess Kate enter the 2026 Commonwealth Day ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate chose a new Catherine Walker coat dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate carries a Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Queen Camilla, she wore a bold red dress and coat by Fiona Clare and a matching red hat by Philip Treacy. Like Princess Kate, she wore a heritage piece of royal jewelry, pinning the Queen Mother's diamond palm leaf brooch to her coat.

This year's Commonwealth Day is themed around highlighting "collaboration as the defining strength of the modern Commonwealth," and one special performance ties in with Kate's visit to Leicester, England last week.

The Princess of Wales witnessed an Indian dance performance to celebrate the spirit of the festival of Holi, and on Monday, the Royal Ballet School and Sapnay Entertainments Ltd. will perform a special dance that unites classical ballet and Bollywood moves.