Amidst Frogmore Eviction, King Charles Will Apparently Offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an Apartment at Buckingham Palace

The royal buzz all week has centered around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from their U.K. home Frogmore Cottage—given to the couple as a gift for their 2018 wedding by Her late Majesty. Because of extensive renovations done to the home, Harry and Meghan only lived at Frogmore for about six months before relocating to North America in 2020—first, to Canada, and finally, to the U.S., where they now reside in Meghan’s native California.

Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, lived at the five-bedroom Frogmore for a time before relocating themselves, in their case to Portugal. Now, it seems, Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew is due to move into Frogmore, a perceived downgrade from his beloved Royal Lodge, where he has resided for 20 years.

The game of royal residence musical chairs continues, as The Independent reports that King Charles is set to offer the Sussexes an apartment at Buckingham Palace—a suite of rooms that, in a weird coincidence, once belonged to Andrew. This will allow Harry, Meghan, and their two children Archie and Lilibet to have a home base in the U.K. where they can stay when they visit—which is increasingly rare and likely to remain so as tensions continue between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. The outlet reports that Charles sees the Buckingham Palace apartment offer as an “olive branch.”

“His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William,” a source speaking to the Mail on Sunday says, per The Independent. “But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the U.K.”

Frogmore is in Windsor, while Buckingham Palace is in the heart of London. The source says that, for Harry and Meghan, “London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”

Earlier this year, the outlet reports, Charles “reportedly told Andrew he could no longer use his suite of rooms at the Palace.”