Princess Sofia Missed a Dazzling Tiara Moment After Debuting Baby Princess Ines at Royal Event
The Swedish royal family brought out their best jewels for a special state banquet.
State banquets are always a highlight on the royal calendar, filled with pomp, ceremony, elaborate decor and, of course, tiaras. The Swedish royal family owns quite the collection of jewels, and they brought out the bling for a state banquet in honor of an Icelandic state visit on Tuesday, May 6. While King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Madeleine and her husband, Chris O'Neill, attended the glittering event, Princess Sofia was notably absent.
Although 40-year-old Sofia, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, recently brought her three-month-old daughter, Princess Ines, for her first balcony appearance on April 30, she stayed home from the banquet.
The Swedish princess gave birth to baby Ines on Feb. 7 and therefore is officially on maternity leave, but she did step out on the palace balcony last month as it was her father-in-law the king's birthday.
Along with baby Ines, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are the parents of three boys: Prince Alexander, 9, Prince Gabriel, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Julian.
Sofia might have skipped this week's state banquet, but her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law dazzled in heirloom family jewelry—and even sneakers—at the event.
Queen Silvia kept it comfy in white trainers as she recovered from a foot surgery, pairing her sneakers with a sparkly pink gown and matching wrap. And although her footwear might have been sensible, she went big with her jewels. The Swedish queen wore a diamond tiara known as Queen Sofia's tiara, adding a massive pink topaz and diamond necklace and matching earrings.
As for Crown Princess Victoria, she repeated a white gown covered in colorful floral appliqués, adding the Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara to her look. Meanwhile, Princess Madeleine—who wore a strapless, berry-hued gown—debuted a special family diadem, wearing the King Edward VII Ruby Tiara. Per The Court Jeweller, Madeleine is the only modern royal to have worn the 120-year-old piece other than Queen Silvia.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
