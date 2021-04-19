Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Floral motifs have taken a lot of heat. They're often dismissed as predictable, especially for spring, when in fact they can be multi-faceted. There are the moody romantic florals, the cute dainty varieties, the exotic tropical versions, and the whimsical abstract styles. The blooms that walked the runways for spring/summer 2021 are familiar, but fresh. We want to make arrangements to wear all sorts of them! While last year's Laura Ingalls Wilder-inspired prairie dresses will still be around this season, consider alternative silhouettes too. Try out shorter floral dresses for night or a grand puff sleeve for special occasions. Trust us, when the temperature breaks 70, you'll want more than one floral dress to slip into. Ahead, shop 10 flower adorned dresses that will become the MVP of your blooming summer wardrobe.

Rixo - Open Back Midi Dress $180.00 at outnet.com This floral midi-length dress will be on constant rotation this summer. The open back makes it suitable for cocktail parties, but add a shrunken cardigan and you're ready to sashay around the office.

Tory Burch - Mixed Floral Strappy-Back Midi Dress $358.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Wear this dress alongside your favorite tote bag and a pair of espadrilles to pretend like your sipping rosé in Provence.

MSGM - One-Shoulder Floral Dress $408.00 at farfetch.com An asymmetrical shoulder gives an ultra romantic touch. Wear this pleated floral number for weddings and special nights out.

Mango - Ruched Floral Dress $49.99 at mango.com This puff-sleeve baby doll dress will be your solution for hot summer days and date nights.

Ephemera - Maui Floral Print Linen Dress $286.00 at matchesfashion.com This lightweight Hawaiian print dress is begging for a vacay. Style it with barely-there sandals and your favorite sun hat.

Ulla Johnson - Floral Print Dress $725.00 at net-a-porter.com Wear this to all of your warm-weather gatherings. You'll find that the price per wear is actually a return on your investment.

Rebecca Taylor - Emma Printed Midi Dress $495.00 at saksfifthavenue.com An empire waist and adjustable shoulder straps help achieve the perfect fit. Pair this sweet floral number with one of the season's versatile day clutches.

LoveShackFancy - Luppa Shirred Floral-Print Mini Dress $283.00 at matchesfashion.com Why wear one floral print when you can wear a trio? Offset the girlish puff sleeve dress with a cool fisherman sandal.

Dolce & Gabbana - Patchwork Mini Dress $2395.00 at farfetch.com This dress marries two of our favorite trends this season—patchwork and florals. Juxtapose the girly silhouette with a white low-top sneaker.