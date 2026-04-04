Prince Edward Makes "Family First" Visit to Ex-Prince Andrew After "Major Security Breach" at Former Duke's New Home
Edward is allegedly "worried that Andrew is dragging his heels."
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate as his new home, Marsh Farm, undergoes renovations. According to two new reports, the former Prince Andrew has received his first Royal Family guest since moving out of Royal Lodge in Windsor. He's also faced a "major security breach" from alleged protestors.
As reported by the Daily Mail, "Prince Edward has become the first royal to visit Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor since he began his exile in Norfolk." The outlet also alleged that Edward visited his brother to deliver a "quiet word."
Per the publication, Prince Edward is allegedly "worried that Andrew is dragging his heels at his temporary accommodation before his permanent move to Marsh Farm, which is next door on the estate."Article continues below
As Prince Edward often stays at Wood Farm with his family, he's apparently concerned about his sibling's "reluctance" when it comes to moving out of the vacation property and into his new home.
Meanwhile, a source told the Sun, "Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the [Epstein] victims."
The source further alleged, "Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there." The publication also suggested that the Duke of Edinburgh "was the first family member to see Andrew in two months."
Andrew's life in Sandringham has been far from smooth sailing so far. According to GB News, "Protesters have targeted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fence at his new home in a major security breach."
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Per the outlet, a group of people allegedly "climbed the...newly constructed security fence and allegedly shouted abuse at the former prince, who appeared to be visiting Marsh Farm."
The publication noted that Andrew's "security appeared to defuse the situation," leading to the alleged protestors fleeing the area. Still, it sounds as though Marsh Farm isn't exactly a tranquil environment right now.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.