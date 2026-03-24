Duchess Sophie Celebrates "Reasons For Hope" in a Sheer Paisley Maxi as She Teams Up With a Rarely-Seen Royal

Duchess Sophie said hello to spring in a dreamy pastel dress on Monday, March 23, attending the Jane Goodall Institute UK's Reasons for Hope gala alongside a lesser-known member of the Royal Family. The Duchess of Edinburgh was joined by Lady Helen Taylor, the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent, as they honored the legacy of the late Dr. Jane Goodall at The Peninsula London.

Sophie debuted a new dress for the gala, wearing the soft lilac Hypnotic maxi by Zimmermann. Described by the label as an “ethereal and romantic” style, Sophie’s sheer, long-sleeved dress featured an earth-toned paisley print and a sash belt, and she paired it with a metallic gold clutch and beaded drop earrings.

This is the second paisley style the Duchess of Edinburgh has worn in recent memory. In late February, she embraced bold color as she took part in an official visit to Kenya, wearing a turquoise paisley dress by Lexy London.

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Lady Helen Taylor (right) joined the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Reasons for Hope gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie wears a Zimmerman maxi dress on March 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zimmermann Hypnotic Belted Paisley Maxi Dress in Blue $1,415 at Mytheresa

Lady Helen rarely makes public appearances, but she coordinated with Duchess Sophie in muted pastels for the Jane Goodall gala. The mother of four draped a sheer green scarf around her neck, pairing an ivory blouse and green satin evening skirt with a black crystal-embellished bag.

Although she’s not a working royal, Lady Helen does join King Charles and the rest of the family at select events, and was last seen attending The King’s annual Christmas lunch with husband Tim Taylor. She also brought her children Columbus, Cassius and Estella to Princess Kate’s Together at Christmas concert in December 2025.

The Princess of Wales included a special touch in the carol service that would have been especially meaningful for Lady Helen and her siblings, Lord Nicholas Windsor and George, Earl of St Andrews. Their mother, the Duchess of Kent, died in September 2025, and the Together at Christmas concert included performances from Future Talent, a charity the late royal founded to support young musicians.