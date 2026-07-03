Travis and Jason Kelce Just Gave Us a Glimpse at William and Kate’s Decorating Style—Including a Nod to Prince George’s Future School

Prince William appearing on Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” was the surprise no one saw coming on the Kansas City Chiefs player’s wedding day to Taylor Swift. Kelce, who hosts the NFL podcast with his older brother Jason, discussed all things World Cup with the Prince of Wales on Friday, July 3, but in the process, the podcasters also gave the world a rare glimpse at one of the Royal Family's homes.

The Prince of Wales sat in front of some special artwork as he taped the episode, with the gold-framed oil painting featuring Windsor Castle in the snow. The scene is viewed from across the river in Eton, where Prince William attended secondary school. Notably, Prince George, 12, will also attend Eton College this fall, giving the painting even more meaning.

A blue credenza with a light wood top sits in the background under the painting, with a white ceramic jug arranged next to a copy of the book “Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet,” which the Prince of Wales wrote a forward to in 2021. The Wales family certainly didn't pick their jug up from HomeGoods, however—the vase is known as a Yabba pot and appears similar to a gift from the people of Jamaica that went on display at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

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The Prince of Wales sits in front of a Windsor Castle painting during his "New Heights" appearance. (Image credit: New Heights Podcast)

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Two white pinecone-style sculptures on pedestals sit underneath the painting, and on the other end of the credenza, a wicker basket with unbloomed lilies frames the Windsor Castle artwork.

It’s likely Prince William dialed in for his appearance from his new home, Forest Lodge, as Jason and Travis noted that England had just won against Croatia a day or two before they taped the episode.

The game happened on Wednesday, June 17, the same day Prince William attended Royal Ascot with Princess Kate, and since the Wales children were still in school, it’s unlikely he would have been staying at another royal residence that week. As for William and Kate's decor, pardon me while I go hunting for a new Windsor Castle painting.

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