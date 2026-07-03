Travis and Jason Kelce Just Gave Us a Glimpse at William and Kate’s Decorating Style—Including a Nod to Prince George’s Future School
The Prince of Wales revealed a special painting as he recorded the "New Heights" podcast.
Prince William appearing on Travis Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” was the surprise no one saw coming on the Kansas City Chiefs player’s wedding day to Taylor Swift. Kelce, who hosts the NFL podcast with his older brother Jason, discussed all things World Cup with the Prince of Wales on Friday, July 3, but in the process, the podcasters also gave the world a rare glimpse at one of the Royal Family's homes.
The Prince of Wales sat in front of some special artwork as he taped the episode, with the gold-framed oil painting featuring Windsor Castle in the snow. The scene is viewed from across the river in Eton, where Prince William attended secondary school. Notably, Prince George, 12, will also attend Eton College this fall, giving the painting even more meaning.
A blue credenza with a light wood top sits in the background under the painting, with a white ceramic jug arranged next to a copy of the book “Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet,” which the Prince of Wales wrote a forward to in 2021. The Wales family certainly didn't pick their jug up from HomeGoods, however—the vase is known as a Yabba pot and appears similar to a gift from the people of Jamaica that went on display at Buckingham Palace in 2002.
Two white pinecone-style sculptures on pedestals sit underneath the painting, and on the other end of the credenza, a wicker basket with unbloomed lilies frames the Windsor Castle artwork.
It’s likely Prince William dialed in for his appearance from his new home, Forest Lodge, as Jason and Travis noted that England had just won against Croatia a day or two before they taped the episode.
The game happened on Wednesday, June 17, the same day Prince William attended Royal Ascot with Princess Kate, and since the Wales children were still in school, it’s unlikely he would have been staying at another royal residence that week. As for William and Kate's decor, pardon me while I go hunting for a new Windsor Castle painting.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.