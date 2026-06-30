Prince William Is Reportedly “Hunkering Down” With His Kids This Summer Instead of Attending the World Cup—Unless One Twist Happens
"It's a really important summer for the Wales family."
England will take on the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the World Cup on Wednesday, July 1, but don’t expect to see Prince William and his family in the crowds. Despite reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales were going to take on a U.S. visit for the July 4 holiday and attend a game, it’s understood that William and Kate don’t have any plans to cross the pond this summer, barring one major moment.
As patron of the Football Association and an avid fan of the sport, royal watchers expected to see the Prince of Wales supporting England during the World Cup this year. However, according to Charlotte Griffiths of the Daily Mail, President Donald Trump “didn’t invite him after all” for a July 4 trip.
Griffiths says what she’s been told instead is that “William wants to hunker down with the kids” after they get out of school in July. With Prince George heading to Eton College in September and Princess Charlotte exploring boarding school options, the journalist added that “it’s a really important summer for the Wales family.”
Rather than take a trip to the United States, the Prince of Wales is planning to spend time at his country home in Norfolk in addition to joining the Royal Family in Scotland. “He just really likes spending the summer with his children at Anmer Hall,” Griffiths said, adding that the Wales family also looks forward to their annual trip to the Balmoral estate.
There seems to be only one scenario that would make Prince William change his summer plans.“I think if England would get to the final, then I’d be very surprised if William didn’t attend,” Emily Nash of Hello! magazine told Page Six.
Griffiths also claimed that the Prince of Wales said he’d travel to the U.S. “if England gets into the final on July 19,” adding, “But somehow, I suspect Catherine doesn't need to worry because I just don’t think we’re going to get there.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.