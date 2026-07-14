Following nearly 15 years at the helm of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing has found his next job. On July 14, the French designer was named creative director of Rabanne. He succeeds Julien Dossena, who left the house earlier this year after a 13-year run.

“Joining Rabanne is a tremendous honor. This is a house that has always challenged convention, transforming bold ideas into creations that have shaped fashion history. Its spirit of innovation, craftsmanship, and fearless creativity has inspired generations, and today it inspires me,” Rousteing said in a statement.

The appointment marks a major milestone in Rousteing's career. In 2011, at just 25 years old, he took over as the Balmain creative director from Christophe Decarnin, making him one of the youngest designers ever to lead a historic French fashion house. Over the next decade, he transformed Balmain from a relatively niche label into a global luxury powerhouse. His tenure was defined by high-glamour runways—including shows featuring performances by Cher—along with collections that modernized Pierre Balmain's signature codes: sculptural shoulders, military-inspired tailoring, and lavish embellishment.

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A look from Olivier Rousteing's final Balmain show in Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike many designers who remain behind the scenes, Rousteing became one of fashion's most recognizable faces, amplified by the “Balmain Army,” a group of celebrity and model supporters including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya. Over the years, he dressed Kim Kardashian for every major event, from Paris Fashion Week to her 2014 pre-wedding festivities, created custom looks for Beyoncé during the Renaissance era, and outfitted Tyla in a sand sculpture-inspired gown that became one of the most talked-about looks of the 2024 Met Gala.

Tyla wore a Balmain look to the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While fashion insiders were disappointed to see the departure of Dossena—who is credited with transforming Rabanne from a fragrance business into one of Paris Fashion Week's most consistently praised ready-to-wear brands—the appointment feels like a natural fit. Both Balmain and Rabanne share a history of spectacle, over-the-top embellishment, and high-glamour silhouettes; similarly, Rousteing's affinity for experimentation aligns with the house's legacy of material innovation and futuristic design.

From a business standpoint, Rousteing not only has enormous global name recognition (his personal Instagram boasts more than 9 million followers) but also proven commercial success. During his time at Balmain, the brand's revenue reportedly grew tenfold, as the house expanded its retail footprint and accessories and menswear offerings. His long-standing relationships with some of the world's biggest celebrities also position him well to bring renewed visibility to Rabanne at a moment when fashion houses are placing great value on cultural relevance.

This is not an entirely surprising announcement. Since Rousteing exited Balmain last November, industry speculation has linked him to Puig, the Spanish luxury group that owns Rabanne, with reports intensifying in recent months. That said, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the debut. Rousteing will stage his first show for the brand at Paris Fashion Week in March 2027.