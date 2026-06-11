Shakira has sold out stadiums all over the world, but sports arenas are where she really shines. She has the 2020 Super Bowl under her belt, as well as two FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies. On June 11, Shakira kicked off soccer's biggest tournament again, this time wearing a custom Off-White outfit.

The Columbian superstar didn't grace the stage until the grand finale. Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed this year's official song, “Dai Dai," two weeks after the music video dropped. She was unmissable even in a sea of background dancers, thanks to her Off-White costume. According to the Italian label, Shakira's stylist, Nicolas Bru, brought "her personal pieces" into the design studio to "help guide the creative direction."

Shakira wore custom Off-White during the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first layer was a fitted, mock-neck bodysuit in a blinding neon yellow shade. Shakira's danced in one-pieces for years—including on last year's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour—so she knew the silhouette could withstand her demanding choreography. Cut-outs of all shapes and sizes added dimension to the skintight bodice's bust and torso. Slightly smaller slits returned atop Shakira's matching, fingerless opera gloves, too.

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Shakira matched her background dancers, but didn't blend into the crowd. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, Off-White created an asymmetrical mini skirt entirely out of white, lavender, and butter yellow soccer jerseys. A cool breeze blew through Mexico City Stadium, revealing the "We Are Ready" script in bold letters. (For context, her "Dai Dai" music video opened with soccer legends saying, "Shakira, we are ready.")

To finish, the Grammy winner doubled up on sportswear styles with leather high-top sneakers from R13. (That's right, the denim brand beloved by Olivia Rodrigo, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez also has a stellar shoe catalog.) She personalized the stark white, $1,495 pair with highlighter yellow laces, alongside 2.5-inch platforms. Shakira had no problem landing each move in platform high-tops. Judging by last year's tour wardrobe rack, she actually prefers performing in stiff, ankle-supporting options like these.

Shakira was unmissable on the World Cup stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been 16 years since Shakira last opened the World Cup, but her love affair with neon fashion is still going strong. Back in 2010, she sang her hit song, "Waka Waka," in a custom skirt set from Roberto Cavalli. Flourescent trim along her crop top, fringed skirt, and stacked bracelets beamed even brighter under ultraviolet blacklight. She opted out of shoes completely, a classic Shakira move that promised her two-piece was the main character. Even her microphone got the neon memo, a tradition she stayed true to during the 2026 opening ceremony.

Over a decade ago, Shakira made her World Cup opening ceremony debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to the Olympics, which opens with a single four-hour ceremony, the 2026 World Cup could spotlight up to 16 pre-match shows. (That's one for each host city.) Inglewood, California's opening ceremony will debut on June 12, with performers like Katy Perry, Anitta, Blackpink's Lisa, and Tyla on the roster. Shakira set a high bar for future fashion girls taking center stage at the World Cup this summer.

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