The Royal Family "Sat On" Information About Ex-Prince Andrew For Years, Claims Jeffrey Epstein Victim
"This is what institutions do. They protect powerful men and leave the people they harmed to carry it."
A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse has spoken out after the news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being investigated for possible sex crimes. Jess Michaels, who was sexually assaulted by Epstein in 1991, told the Telegraph that the Royal Family protected the former Duke of York despite knowing six years ago that he’d allegedly shared confidential information in his role as a U.K. trade envoy.
“Six years ago, the palace knew Andrew wasn’t just a problem, he could face a criminal investigation. And they sat on it,” Michaels said in a statement to the media outlet.
Michaels was 22 and working as a professional dancer in New York City when she was assaulted by Epstein in the ‘90s. She said that the consequences of the monarchy sitting on this information were wide-ranging for the women who suffered under Epstein, including the late Virginia Giuffre.
“Protecting him meant doubting her. Virginia Roberts Giuffre was telling the truth, and she didn’t live to see them admit it,” Michaels said. “That breaks my heart and it should break everyone’s.”
She added, “This is what institutions do. They protect powerful men and leave the people they harmed to carry it.”
The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, and in May, Thames Valley Police announced they were looking into other alleged offenses, including sexual misconduct. One incident is an encounter with a waitress at Royal Ascot, who has accused Andrew of behaving inappropriately during Queen Elizabeth's 2002 Golden Jubilee year.
Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing over the years.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.