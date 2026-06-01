The Royal Family "Sat On" Information About Ex-Prince Andrew For Years, Claims Jeffrey Epstein Victim

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse has spoken out after the news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being investigated for possible sex crimes. Jess Michaels, who was sexually assaulted by Epstein in 1991, told the Telegraph that the Royal Family protected the former Duke of York despite knowing six years ago that he’d allegedly shared confidential information in his role as a U.K. trade envoy.

“Six years ago, the palace knew Andrew wasn’t just a problem, he could face a criminal investigation. And they sat on it,” Michaels said in a statement to the media outlet.

Michaels was 22 and working as a professional dancer in New York City when she was assaulted by Epstein in the ‘90s. She said that the consequences of the monarchy sitting on this information were wide-ranging for the women who suffered under Epstein, including the late Virginia Giuffre.

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The former Duke of York (second from left) is pictured with Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew is pictured at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Protecting him meant doubting her. Virginia Roberts Giuffre was telling the truth, and she didn’t live to see them admit it,” Michaels said. “That breaks my heart and it should break everyone’s.”

She added, “This is what institutions do. They protect powerful men and leave the people they harmed to carry it.”

The former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, and in May, Thames Valley Police announced they were looking into other alleged offenses, including sexual misconduct. One incident is an encounter with a waitress at Royal Ascot, who has accused Andrew of behaving inappropriately during Queen Elizabeth's 2002 Golden Jubilee year.

Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing over the years.