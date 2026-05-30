Royal bride-to-be Harriet Sperling is set to marry Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, on June 6, 2026. According to a new report, Sperling and Phillips have enlisted the help of a wedding planner with an unexpected royal connection. It's also being alleged that one of the couple's exes has been invited to the royal nuptials.

Sperling and Phillips will tie the knot at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, followed by a reception at Princess Anne's home, Gatcombe Park.

According to the Daily Mail, Phillips has hired Bentley's Entertainments, a luxury event planning company who worked on David and Victoria Beckham's wedding and Princess Eugenie's royal nuptials in 2018. The company also planned Phillips's royal wedding to ex-wife Autumn Kelly in 2008.

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Sperling and Phillips are set to tie the knot at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire on June 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might seem slightly strange that Phillips is using the very same wedding planner for his second wedding, the company actually has a Royal Family connection. Per the Daily Mail, the business was founded by Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, who just so happens to be the half-brother of Princess Margaret's husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Phillips famously sold his wedding photos to Hello! magazine in 2008, but that apparently won't be happening this time. "A magazine deal is out of the question as the issue is now very sensitive," a source told the outlet.

"A magazine deal is out of the question as the issue is now very sensitive," a source told the outlet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Notably, Phillips's ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, is allegedly set to attend the wedding, per GB News. Phillips and Kelly continue co-parent their two daughters, Savannah and Isla, and it seems as though they have maintained a civil relationship post-divorce.