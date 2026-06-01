Filming for Emily In Paris Season 6 began in Mykonos, Greece, a full three-hour flight from France. But on May 31, Lily Collins confirmed Emily is finally back on her home turf. Collins rejoined the Parisian style scene at the 2026 French Open, but tennis-core was no match for a fresh (for her) leather jacket.

Collins and her Emily In Paris co-star, Ashley Park, sat a few seats away from Salma Hayek during the men's singles match. Much like Hayek, Collins traded typical tennis-ready pastels for a terra cotta cardigan beneath an equally edgy jacket by Saint Laurent. Spectators rarely need coats inside the Stade Roland-Garros, but yesterday, a cool breeze blew through the stands. So, Collins's jacket was fashion-forward and functional.

The Love, Rosie actor traded the leather bomber look—a staple on Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber's coat racks—for something less bubble-shaped. Between its statement collar, column button closure, stitched paneling, and slightly oversize sleeves, it felt more aligned with baggy blazer silhouettes. Collins loves when silky-smooth leather and suit jackets intersect—she debuted an ultra-fitted black version from Magda Butrym in Sept. 2024.

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Lily Collins was unmissable at the 2026 French Open in a leather jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins doubled up on her leather look with the Amalia Mini Hobo Bag from Saint Laurent. The crescent shoulder style comes in her jacket's shade, but she switched things up with the ivory "blanc vintage" color. Its woven chainlink-looking strap matched the Cartier brand ambassador's yellow gold jewelry, including a $5,550 diamond Love Ring and hoop earrings.

Collins is somewhat new to the tennis world, having only attended a few matches since her first US Open in 2018. But she's already making a name for herself at the French Open. This time last year, she served more spring jacket inspiration in a camel shoulder-padded blazer.

It must've been chilly that day, too, because Collins stacked the coat atop a black long-sleeve and a bulky scarf. Her neutral centre court outfit still felt seasonal, thanks to a chocolate brown sun hat from Janessa Leone. Even Collins's Chanel Flap Bag got the minimalist memo. Her Netflix character would've opted for a vibrant color trend over the warm-toned taupe.

Last June, Collins attended her first French Open in an unexpected layered look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If this year's tennis circuit is anything like 2025's, Collins is reserving her more adventurous styles for Wimbledon. Last July, she stole the show in a multi-color sundress from Stella Jean, which featured an embroidered yellow, turquoise, and plum bodice, plus a baby blue pinstripe skirt.

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Collins is presumably back to work on Emily In Paris Season 6 by now. But with any luck, filming will wrap by the first Wimbledon 2026 match on June 29. Whether she's wearing another off-brand jacket or an Emily-inspired midi, fashion girls need her in those stands.

Shop Leather Jackets Inspired by Lily Collins