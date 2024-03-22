Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Respond to Kate's Health News: "We Wish Health and Healing"

After Kensington Palace confirmed Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to the news in a short statement. "We wish health and headling for Kate and the family," they noted, according to the BBC, "and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, have reportedly had strained relationships with the British royal family ever since. The couple now lives in California with their two children, and Meghan recently launched a lifestyle brand .

In a video shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media channels, Kate explained that tests after her abdominal surgery found cancer, and she's been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate said in the video. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." She noted that she and William had needed "time" to process the news and explain it to their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The palace's announcement about Kate's health comes less than two months after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis . Harry visited his father in England when he heard the news , but his relationships with his father and brother are reportedly still rocky.