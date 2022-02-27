Harry and Meghan, William and Kate All Show Support for Ukraine
Both couples have released statements on Russia’s invasion of the country.
Both the Cambridges and the Sussexes are standing with Ukraine, with both couples releasing messages of support amidst Russia’s invasion of the country.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement on Archewell’s website Thursday condemning the invasion, writing “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”
On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Twitter to offer words of support for the country amidst the turmoil. “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the couple wrote. “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.” They signed the Tweet “W & C”–for William and Catherine–and added an emoji of Ukraine’s flag.
And, though the Queen has not yet publicly spoken about the ongoing events, she took the advice of the U.K.’s Foreign Secretary and has postponed a diplomatic reception scheduled for March 2 at Windsor amidst the crisis, PEOPLE reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a freelance writer whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family. She has worked with publications like ELLE, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, and Glamour, and is the editor of What Meghan Wore, a site dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex's fashion, lifestyle, and work.
