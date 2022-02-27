Harry and Meghan, William and Kate All Show Support for Ukraine

Both the Cambridges and the Sussexes are standing with Ukraine, with both couples releasing messages of support amidst Russia’s invasion of the country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement on Archewell’s website Thursday condemning the invasion, writing “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Twitter to offer words of support for the country amidst the turmoil. “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the couple wrote. “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.” They signed the Tweet “W & C”–for William and Catherine–and added an emoji of Ukraine’s flag.