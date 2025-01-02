This Historic 2025 Royal Family Photo Op "Might Feel a Bit Like Overkill," Per Royal Author
Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire' that "people have an appetite to see the family, but it's a limited appetite."
A new year of royal events is upon us, and one thing the public looks forward to is seeing the members of the Royal Family gathered for traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearances, such as during Trooping the Colour. And while 2025 marks a major anniversary for one historic event, several royal commentators think a full family moment is unlikely.
Speaking to Marie Claire, royal biographer Robert Hardman says a balcony appearance to honor the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II—which is coming up in May—probably isn't happening, and there's a good reason why.
"I think The King has a view—he certainly felt they were very overexposed in 2022 and 2023 given you had the Platinum Jubilee, then The Queen's death, then the coronation," Hardman shares. "There was an awful lot of royal air time. He gets the fact that you don't want to overdo it."
Referencing the close timeline between the VE Day celebrations in early May and Trooping the Colour in June, the Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy author continues, "I think if you had all the family on the balcony in May for VE Day, then had them all back on the balcony again a month later for his birthday, it might fill a bit like overkill."
"People have an appetite to see the family, but it's a limited appetite, so you don't want to push it," the royal expert adds.
Hardman says that as for the Royal Family, the public should "expect to see them at events, but not necessarily a balcony," pointing out that during the 50th anniversary of VE Day in 1995, "there was a balcony appearance, but it was only The Queen, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother because they were on the balcony in 1945 and they were part of that wartime generation."
"Given there are no [senior] royals left who were part of that wartime generation, this is a day for the veterans, not a day for the monarchy," he adds.
However, Hardman does think fans could potentially see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the "big commemorations" in May. "That's a sort of moment where you do get street parties and big international events, so we might see them."
He continues that Prince William and Prince Harry made an appearance with their parents during the 1995 commemorations, even though the then-Prince and Princess of Wales were separated at the time.
"It was deemed appropriate for Charles, Diana, and both boys to appear in public together for the 50th anniversary of VE Day, so maybe the 80th will be an opportunity to see the [Wales] kids out and about," Hardman notes.
Speaking to the Mirror, royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop agreed that a full family photo op doesn't seem to be in the cards. "All the royals, Harry included, do remembrance well and May 2025 sees the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two," Dunlop said.
However, she added that "a balcony shot with the whole Windsor clan is probably too much to ask for."
In past years, such as the 60th and 70th anniversaries of VE Day, members of the Royal Family attended a service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, making it likely that there will be another service planned for May.
And while specific plans for the VE Day celebrations haven't yet been announced, there will certainly be plenty of royal commemorations for this historic event—even if there's not a balcony moment.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
