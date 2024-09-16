How Elizabeth Debicki Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Her Emmys Acceptance Speech

The Crown might be over, but Princess Diana's legacy will always live on.

Elizabeth Debicki, who played the late royal in seasons five and six of the Netflix drama, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Sept. 15—and she made sure to honor the real Diana in the process.

"Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift," Debicki, 33, said during her acceptance speech Sunday night.

However, the first-time Emmy winner found herself "in a real pickle" after her name was announced, telling the audience she hadn't prepared any words ahead of the ceremony because she was "very superstitious."

In any case, Debicki delivered a moving speech, thanking The Crown's hair and makeup and costume team who "transformed" her into the princess.

Debicki wore an elegant black Christian Dior gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Debicki paid tribute to Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress at the season 6 premiere of The Crown, she opted not to directly recreate one of the late royal's famous outfits for the Emmys.

The star, however, did wear a classic black Dior gown not unlike some of the evening dresses the princess wore in the late 1990s.

Her beauty look also nodded to Diana's style, with the actress wearing a peachy-pink hue similar to the lipstick shades the People's Princess frequently wore.

“I wanted to focus on the perfect pout with a glossy center while keeping her skin dewy and light,” makeup artist Misha Shahzada exclusively shared with Marie Claire on Emmys night.

As for her big night, the Netflix star had plenty of love to spread around.

"I was so thrilled that so many of us have been nominated," Debicki told People of her colleagues on The Crown, who pulled in an incredible 18 Emmy nominations.

"That just feels like the cherry on the cake, really, of such a nice thing," she added.