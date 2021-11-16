'The Crown' Filmed a Pivotal Princess Diana Scene in Prince William's "Front Garden"

Another day, another drama from the set of The Crown. The show has once again come under fire—this time because of the choice of location to film the scene of Princess Diana arriving in her "revenge dress" at the Serpentine Gallery in London in 1994.

This moment happened on the same day that Prince Charles admitted to cheating on his wife on television, according to The Sun. The Princess of Wales' short, sweetheart-necklined, off-the-shoulder black dress was dubbed "revenge dress" for obvious reasons.

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Diana in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, wore a similar dress to film the scene, which was set in the same place where it actually happened, which just so happens to be in Kensington Gardens—Prince William's "front garden."

(Image credit: Getty/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

"They could have chosen any location to recreate this scene, but they opted to select a spot which can almost be viewed by William from his bedroom window," a TV insider told The Sun. “Just imagine if he had seen."

The source continued, "There’s also likely to be questions asked about how any permission was given to use a royal park to film a drama which the Royal Family has been so deeply unhappy about. But even more bewildering is the fact The Crown was allowed to film in a park which is also the home of Prince William."

While it's unlikely that Prince William did in fact spot the actress in one of his mom's most iconic outfits, it's true that that could have been pretty upsetting if he had. Not to mention that he and other members of his family have already been less than impressed by some of The Crown's creative decisions.