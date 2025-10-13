Prince William Says "Tourists" Have Made "Funny" Comments While Visiting Windsor Castle—But There's One Thing He's Keeping Secret

Prince William recently appeared on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, where he discussed everything from raising his children to the "formal" relationship he had with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales also reflected on some of the funniest remarks tourists have made while visiting Windsor Castle.

Speaking to host Eugene Levy, Prince William dished (via the Express), "The tour guides get to hear some funny stories." He continued, "We heard back one time, that—I won't name the nationality of the tourist, but—they're looking around the castle going, 'Wow this place is incredible, but why did they have to build the castle so close to Heathrow Airport?'"

As construction started on Windsor Castle in 1070, it's safe to say the royal building existed eons before Heathrow Airport. Unsurprisingly, this particular comment has "gone down as the sort of number one quote of a tourist going around Windsor Castle," William explained.

"Why did they have to build the castle so close to Heathrow Airport?" (Image credit: Apple TV)

During his appearance on the show, William also discussed Prince George's educational abilities. "George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates," the Prince of Wales told Levy (via the Express ).

As the future king, Prince George's historical education, particularly in how it relates to the Royal Family, will serve him well.

"George, my son, is way better in history than I am." (Image credit: Apple TV)

Prince William was also candid about the relationship he had with his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. "I think when we were younger it was harder to have that very close relationship, because it was quite formal," he told Levy. "But as they got older and I got older, it got warmer and warmer." The Prince of Wales noted that, as Elizabeth and Philip aged, "they sort of relaxed a little bit."