Prince William Says "Tourists" Have Made "Funny" Comments While Visiting Windsor Castle—But There's One Thing He's Keeping Secret
"They're looking around the castle going, 'Wow this place is incredible, but...'"
Prince William recently appeared on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, where he discussed everything from raising his children to the "formal" relationship he had with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales also reflected on some of the funniest remarks tourists have made while visiting Windsor Castle.
Speaking to host Eugene Levy, Prince William dished (via the Express), "The tour guides get to hear some funny stories." He continued, "We heard back one time, that—I won't name the nationality of the tourist, but—they're looking around the castle going, 'Wow this place is incredible, but why did they have to build the castle so close to Heathrow Airport?'"
As construction started on Windsor Castle in 1070, it's safe to say the royal building existed eons before Heathrow Airport. Unsurprisingly, this particular comment has "gone down as the sort of number one quote of a tourist going around Windsor Castle," William explained.
During his appearance on the show, William also discussed Prince George's educational abilities. "George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates," the Prince of Wales told Levy (via the Express).
As the future king, Prince George's historical education, particularly in how it relates to the Royal Family, will serve him well.
Prince William was also candid about the relationship he had with his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. "I think when we were younger it was harder to have that very close relationship, because it was quite formal," he told Levy. "But as they got older and I got older, it got warmer and warmer." The Prince of Wales noted that, as Elizabeth and Philip aged, "they sort of relaxed a little bit."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.