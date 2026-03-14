Queen Elizabeth was known for her lifelong love of horseback riding and horse racing. During her life, she reportedly treasured one fell pony in particular named Emma. Now, the 30-year-old pony is being "immortalized" in an unexpected way.

Marc Stevenson, who makes traditional Victorian-style rocking horses in his woodworking business, Stevenson Brothers, told the Telegraph that his company has created a replica of Queen Elizabeth's beloved fell pony, Emma. Now 30 years old, Emma was reportedly the late Queen's favorite pony, and was present at the monarch's funeral in September 2022.

"That was the moment I broke down in tears," Stevenson said of witnessing Emma at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. "It was one of the most significant moments that people remember from that funeral."

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Stevenson continued, "To see the horse tacked up with The Queen's Hermès scarf draped over the saddle was just delightful. It was at that point that I thought: 'I must do a rocking Emma' to commemorate Her Majesty's memory."

Queen Elizabeth's fell pony, Emma, watches the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022. (Image credit: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Stevenson further explained, "I am very excited to be making Emma. It's keeping The Queen's memory alive for us. She's a special little horse."

The company also created several rocking horses for Queen Elizabeth during her lifetime, many of which she gifted to her relatives. "I knew that she liked rocking horses and she grew up with rocking horses," Stevenson told the outlet.

He continued, "She knew her horses wonderfully. Talking to The Queen about her horses and the breeding was just extraordinary."

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"It's keeping The Queen's memory alive for us." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma is such a special fell pony that she was "named horse of a lifetime at the Horse and Hound awards" in December 2022, per the BBC. Basically, it seems as though she's more than earned her "immortalized" status.