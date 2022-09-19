The Queen's Corgis Met Her at Windsor Castle to Say Goodbye

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Waiting for the Queen outside Windsor Castle at the culmination of her funeral procession were her beloved last corgis, Sandy and Muick, taken by Palace staff to say a final goodbye. The Queen was famously passionate about her corgis, owning and breeding dozens of much-loved corgis and "dorgis" over her life, and Sandy and Muick were photographed watching on as their owner made her final journey to join her husband, Prince Philip.
Prince William assured a mourner over the weekend that Sandy and Muick, the last of a long line of the Queen's corgis, have found a "good home" with Prince Andrew, the Queen's son, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who live together at Royal Lodge and have inherited Sandy and Muick. "I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” William said when asked for an update on the Queen's corgis. "They’re going to be looked after fine. They’re two very friendly corgis and they’ve got a good home...They’re being looked after very well—spoiled rotten, I’m sure.”
The dogs are being returned to the Duke and Duchess of York because they were initially a gift from the former couple, according to People. "The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," a spokesperson confirmed. Andrew gifted his mother one of the corgis on what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, as his mother mourned the loss of her partner of 70 years.
Some mourners even brought their own corgis to honor the Queen in the days following her passing, to King Charles' evident delight.
