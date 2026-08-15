One Royal Is "Extraordinarily Certain of Who" They Are and "What Is Important," Says Royal Author Catherine Mayer
They possess "a strength that can at times be ruthless."
As King Charles's long-time love interest, Queen Camilla's private life has been the subject of a plethora of negative news reports and tabloid stories. But according to one royal author, Charles's wife is very strong and knows exactly who she is as an individual.
Author Catherine Mayer—who recently released her latest book, Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles—spoke to Marie Claire in an exclusive interview.
Discussing Queen Camilla, Mayer explains, "She is extraordinarily certain of who she is and what is important to her: Charles and her family. That gives her a strength that can at times be ruthless but is always impressive."
Mayer continues, "Hers is not a story of change but of changing views of her. It is extraordinary. What other woman can you think of in public life who has managed to go from being classed as a public enemy to being a stalwart of the establishment?"
As Mayer notes, "The only ways [Camilla] has changed are in adapting, with ease, to the royal role. This is surprising only because she was not a woman who sought a career or prominence."
According to the royal author, Queen Camilla is "warm and funny and entertaining if you meet her," and she also "visibly lifts Charles," making her a crucial asset to the Royal Family.
Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles by Catherine Mayer is available now.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.