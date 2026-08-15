As King Charles's long-time love interest, Queen Camilla's private life has been the subject of a plethora of negative news reports and tabloid stories. But according to one royal author, Charles's wife is very strong and knows exactly who she is as an individual.

Author Catherine Mayer —who recently released her latest book, Divide and Rule : Royal Women and Their Battles—spoke to Marie Claire in an exclusive interview.

Discussing Queen Camilla, Mayer explains, "She is extraordinarily certain of who she is and what is important to her: Charles and her family. That gives her a strength that can at times be ruthless but is always impressive."

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Mayer continues, "Hers is not a story of change but of changing views of her. It is extraordinary. What other woman can you think of in public life who has managed to go from being classed as a public enemy to being a stalwart of the establishment?"

Catherine Mayer 'Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles' $12.99 at Bookshop.org

"She is extraordinarily certain of who she is and what is important to her." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Mayer notes, "The only ways [Camilla] has changed are in adapting, with ease, to the royal role. This is surprising only because she was not a woman who sought a career or prominence."

Queen Camilla is "warm and funny and entertaining if you meet her." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the royal author, Queen Camilla is "warm and funny and entertaining if you meet her," and she also "visibly lifts Charles," making her a crucial asset to the Royal Family.

Divide and Rule: Royal Women and Their Battles by Catherine Mayer is available now .

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