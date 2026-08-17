Princess Eugenie Shares Her Tribute to Grandma Queen Elizabeth in Adorable New Photos of Her Baby Daughter

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her third child on August 3, and royal fans have been eagerly awaiting to hear what Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have named their little girl. On Monday, August 17, the princess revealed her daughter’s name and three sweet photos in a touching Instagram post.

“We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank,” Eugenie wrote in her caption, explaining that her daughter was “named after three people we love and admire past and present.”

Adelaide’s first middle name, Elizabeth, was of course inspired by Princess Eugenie’s beloved grandmother, the late Queen. She wrote that Adelaide’s great-grandmother is someone “who we hold close in our hearts.”

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Big brothers August and Ernest cradle baby Adelaide. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Adelaide holds hands with her family. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Princess Eugenie shared this photo of Adelaide to announce her birth earlier this month. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

“Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home,” the princess continued, referring to their two properties in London and Portugal where they split their time during the year. She didn't elaborate on the family connection to the name Adelaide, although Queen Adelaide was the consort of King William IV in the 1800s.

As for Annina, Princess Eugenie is close friends with Countess Annina Bruges von Pfuel, as pointed out by royal expert Marlene Koenig in her blog, Royal Musings.

Eugenie shared three new pictures of her daughter, including a close-up of Adelaide wrapped up in a blanket and one of her tiny hand holding on to her family. Big brothers August, 5, and Ernest, 3, also star in one of the pictures, with the boys sweetly cradling their little sister. “Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers,” Eugenie wrote.

In her post, she reflected on the first weeks of Adelaide's life, writing, “2 weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we've had the most special, cosy and love-filled time.”

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