What Pointy Pumps? Emily Blunt Just Took Center Stage in Fall's T-Strap Shoe Trend Instead
The century-old It style is so back.
Each time I styled the flip-flops trend this summer, I struggled to keep the thong sandals from flying off my feet. Now, I'm not the only fashion person craving more supportive It shoes for fall. On August 16, Emily Blunt took center stage at D23, a Disney fan convention in California, while wearing the T-strap shoe trend, which ran no risk of soaring into the audience.
This weekend, Blunt had the honor of presenting her Jungle Cruise co-star, Dwayne Johnson, with the Disney Legend Award, a hall-of-fame title given by The Walt Disney Company. Styled by Jessica Paster, the Golden Globe winner wore a navy blue blazer and matching capri pants by the L.A.-based brand Mimchik. On her feet, she wore Alexandre Birman's take on the T-strap shoe trend.
Blunt's white, 4-inch-tall stilettos—complete with teeny-tiny open-toe slits and namesake bands stretching toward the ankle straps—aren't available anymore. But if you're a speedy shopper, you can secure the same, almost sold-out shoes in black instead.
T-strap shoes have been around since the flappers of the 1920s. Thanks to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and the stars of Gossip Girl, the silhouette experienced a red carpet renaissance in the mid-2000s. More recently, while pointy strap-free pumps reigned supreme, T-strap shoes stayed on the outskirts of VIP-approved shoe trends. Until, that is, designers showcased their It-shoe potential on Fall 2026 runways.
Calvin Klein was one of the first to endorse the trend's comeback in a timeless kitten-heel version. Once Paris Fashion Week rolled around, Dior debuted rose-adorned and lily pad-shaped T-strap sandals in butter yellow, peony pink, and cobalt blue.
Later on in Fashion Month, the T-strap shoe trend became borderline unrecognizable. Chanel's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, covered its front profile in red, black, and white fringe. Meanwhile, Dries Van Noten stacked paisley-printed socks beneath a floral brocade pair.
See? T-strap shoes have come a long way since the '20s, or even Season 1, Episode 10 of Gossip Girl. This year, the shape won over Halsey, as well as former Marie Claire cover stars Natasha Lyonne and Teyana Taylor (at the 2026 Met Gala, no less).
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Blunt's exact peep-toe pair might be sold out now, but Alexandre Birman still has time to restock the Serena 100s (did Gossip Girl inspire the name?) before fall. While you manifest the return of Blunt's sandals, shop similar T-strap shoes below.
Shop the T-Strap Shoe Trend Inspired by Emily Blunt
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.