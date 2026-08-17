Each time I styled the flip-flops trend this summer, I struggled to keep the thong sandals from flying off my feet. Now, I'm not the only fashion person craving more supportive It shoes for fall. On August 16, Emily Blunt took center stage at D23, a Disney fan convention in California, while wearing the T-strap shoe trend, which ran no risk of soaring into the audience.

This weekend, Blunt had the honor of presenting her Jungle Cruise co-star, Dwayne Johnson, with the Disney Legend Award, a hall-of-fame title given by The Walt Disney Company. Styled by Jessica Paster, the Golden Globe winner wore a navy blue blazer and matching capri pants by the L.A.-based brand Mimchik. On her feet, she wore Alexandre Birman's take on the T-strap shoe trend.

Emily Blunt presented her close friend and co-star with an award, but her T-strap shoe trend is the real winner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt's white, 4-inch-tall stilettos—complete with teeny-tiny open-toe slits and namesake bands stretching toward the ankle straps—aren't available anymore. But if you're a speedy shopper, you can secure the same, almost sold-out shoes in black instead.

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T-strap shoes have been around since the flappers of the 1920s. Thanks to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and the stars of Gossip Girl, the silhouette experienced a red carpet renaissance in the mid-2000s. More recently, while pointy strap-free pumps reigned supreme, T-strap shoes stayed on the outskirts of VIP-approved shoe trends. Until, that is, designers showcased their It-shoe potential on Fall 2026 runways.

Calvin Klein was one of the first to endorse the trend's comeback in a timeless kitten-heel version. Once Paris Fashion Week rolled around, Dior debuted rose-adorned and lily pad-shaped T-strap sandals in butter yellow, peony pink, and cobalt blue.

T-strap shoes turned heads at the Calvin Klein Fall 2026 fashion show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The silhouette reached new levels of unusual on Dior's runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Later on in Fashion Month, the T-strap shoe trend became borderline unrecognizable. Chanel's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, covered its front profile in red, black, and white fringe. Meanwhile, Dries Van Noten stacked paisley-printed socks beneath a floral brocade pair.

Chanel gave the T-strap shoe trend a maximalist makeover. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Dries Van Noten paired them with equally striking socks. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

See? T-strap shoes have come a long way since the '20s, or even Season 1, Episode 10 of Gossip Girl. This year, the shape won over Halsey, as well as former Marie Claire cover stars Natasha Lyonne and Teyana Taylor (at the 2026 Met Gala, no less).

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Blunt's exact peep-toe pair might be sold out now, but Alexandre Birman still has time to restock the Serena 100s (did Gossip Girl inspire the name?) before fall. While you manifest the return of Blunt's sandals, shop similar T-strap shoes below.

Shop the T-Strap Shoe Trend Inspired by Emily Blunt