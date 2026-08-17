Princess Charlotte Has Secretly Been Following in Mom Kate's Footsteps With One Hobby

Princess Kate has seemingly never encountered a sporty activity she’s can't do—and it seems her only daughter is taking after her athletic mom. Although Princess Charlotte loves to dance, just like her late grandmother Princess Diana, it’s now been revealed that she plays netball on a national level.

According to the Daily Mail, 11-year-old Charlotte has joined a netball team outside of Lambrook School and “competes at a high level all over the country.”

“All of the parents of the girls on the opposing teams are wondering whether or not they're going to run into William and Kate,” a source told the publication. “It's all very hands on and it would be funny to see them in such a down-to-earth environment, doing the early starts and long drives that everyone else has to do.”

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Princess Charlotte attends the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales plays netball at a 2023 SportsAid event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte also plays netball for Lambrook, as revealed by a rival prep school on Instagram earlier this year. In April, Notting Hill & Ealing High’s junior netball team shared that they experienced “a memorable quarter-final win (10–5) against Lambrook, where the girls enjoyed playing against Princess Charlotte!”

Princess Kate played netball herself in school, and the royal revealed that Charlotte was interested in the sport three years ago when she met England netball player Ama Agbez at a SportsAid event.

“Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport,” Agbez told People at the time. “She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it's actually very different—she's still got it.”

More recently, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte watched the sport at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, joining Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis in Glasgow, Scotland on August 1.

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