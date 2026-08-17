Princess Charlotte Has Secretly Been Following in Mom Kate's Footsteps With One Hobby
The 11-year-old is competing on a national level.
Princess Kate has seemingly never encountered a sporty activity she’s can't do—and it seems her only daughter is taking after her athletic mom. Although Princess Charlotte loves to dance, just like her late grandmother Princess Diana, it’s now been revealed that she plays netball on a national level.
According to the Daily Mail, 11-year-old Charlotte has joined a netball team outside of Lambrook School and “competes at a high level all over the country.”
“All of the parents of the girls on the opposing teams are wondering whether or not they're going to run into William and Kate,” a source told the publication. “It's all very hands on and it would be funny to see them in such a down-to-earth environment, doing the early starts and long drives that everyone else has to do.”
Princess Charlotte also plays netball for Lambrook, as revealed by a rival prep school on Instagram earlier this year. In April, Notting Hill & Ealing High’s junior netball team shared that they experienced “a memorable quarter-final win (10–5) against Lambrook, where the girls enjoyed playing against Princess Charlotte!”
Princess Kate played netball herself in school, and the royal revealed that Charlotte was interested in the sport three years ago when she met England netball player Ama Agbez at a SportsAid event.
“Kate has played netball before, she knows the sport,” Agbez told People at the time. “She said she had been teaching her daughter how to shoot in netball, but younger people have the net lower, so it's actually very different—she's still got it.”
More recently, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte watched the sport at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, joining Prince William, Prince George and Prince Louis in Glasgow, Scotland on August 1.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.