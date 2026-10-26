Prince William Reflects on the “Easiest Decision” the Royal Family Has Made Lately in New Interview

Prince William has been busy making the TV rounds lately as his royal schedule picks up speed ahead of the Earthshot Prize. After appearing on The Graham Norton Show on October 23, the Prince of Wales took part in a new BBC documentary, shared Monday morning on YouTube, to praise Sir Kevin Sinfield and the work he’s done raising awareness of motor neuron disease (MND).
Sinfield, who serves as coach of England's national rugby team, has worked tirelessly to raise millions for MND research in honor of his former teammate Rob Burrow, who died from MND in 2024. The rugby legend was knighted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on October 7, and William told BBC Breakfast that it was “probably the easiest decision that anyone’s ever had to make” when pondering whether to turn “Kevin to Sir Kevin.”
“I think, frankly, he should’ve been Sir Kevin years ago, so I’m personally very pleased he’s got this accolade,” the Prince of Wales added.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were present to greet Sir Kevin in September when he took on the grueling challenge of completing seven ultra-marathons every day for a week, and Princess Anne also took part in the event a day prior.
William told BBC Breakfast that Sinfield was "a machine" for being able to take on the extreme physical test. "I don't know how he keeps going, I'm worried about his knees, I'm worried about his hips," Prince William admitted, calling Sinfield "a top bloke."
The Prince of Wales added that Sir Kevin is a "good, honest, kind, decent northerner and I love that about Kevin, that there is no ego with him. He is what you get."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.