Princess Kate Gives Her Ralph Lauren Blazer New Life at an Emotional Event Following In Princess Anne's Footsteps

Prince William and Princess Kate’s last joint appearance was full of red carpet glamour, but the royals traded formal wear for business casual as they celebrated the healing power of sports and surprised a special friend on Tuesday, September 29.
The Princess of Wales recycled the green Ralph Lauren blazer she debuted at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in August, swapping out her summery striped top and white skirt for a more autumnal pair of black trousers and a simple black top.
Kate's double-breasted cashmere jacket is no longer available in the deep green color she owns, but the $2,490 style is available in navy, black or cream this season.
She kept the focus firmly on the event at hand, choosing old favorite accessories including classic black pumps and her Mappin & Webb Empress diamond drop earrings.
Along with visiting Headingley Rugby Stadium in Leeds, England, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by DIY Kitchens Stadium in Wakefield for an important milestone. Former rugby player and coach Kevin Sinfield has been taking on running seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise awareness for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in honor of the late rugby player Rob Burrow, and the royals surprised him at the finish line as he completed day three.
On September 28, Princess Anne did the honors, greeting Sinfield as he finished his second ultramarathon. However, she joked that she’ll “stick to horses” when he asked her to join in him for a race.
Sinfield became emotional when addressing the crowd at the stadium, calling William and Kate’s support “incredible.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
“Prince William, Prince Catherine, you’ve been such big supporters of the work we’ve tried to do,” he said, per the Yorkshire Evening Post. “You’ve been such big supporters of Rob, Lindsey and the full Burrow family.”
“To have you here today is incredible and brings real credibility and awareness to the MND community,” he continued. “With that credibility, we can do even more.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.