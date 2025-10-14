22 Halloween Nail Ideas to Try for a Spooky Fall Manicure

Match your mani to your costume.

a model wearing metallic blue nail polish and a purple shiny sweater
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Catharine Malzahn's avatar
By
published
in Features

As a certified fall lover, I transform into a different person when the temperature drops below 60 degrees. The cooler weather has me baking apple crisp, trying every soup recipe I can find, and buying every cable knit sweater that pops up in a targeted Instagram ad. When it comes to beauty? I'm swapping my lightweight gel creams for richer face moisturizers, breaking out the heavy eye creams—and most importantly, cramming in as many Halloween manicures into October as humanly possible.

Choosing a festive manicure is one of the most fun—yet most overlooked—part of the holiday. Whether you want a spooky manicure for the season, a look to match your costume, or simply embrace the Halloween energy (think: oxblood red, midnight black, or even a moody navy nail polish), there are more Halloween nail ideas out there than you'd think.

Ahead, the 22 best Halloween nail ideas that'll have you wanting to wear them all year round.

All Cute, Not Spooked

black and white ghost and spiderweb halloween nail art

(Image credit: Instagram / @natmaloneynailartist)

Cute or spooky? No need to choose, thanks to the black and white design with minimalist spiderwebs and ghosts. If you're a short nail girlie, this one is perfect for you (and proves you don't need a ton of mani real estate for your nail art).

Black Widow Energy

black widow halloween nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @kaykaydidthem)

Whether you're opting for a Black Widow costume or love the eerie spiderweb vibes this year, the dark black-red nail base with silver nail art is sure to pop.

Black, White, and Red All Over

halloween manicure with red, black, and white designs

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

Set the Halloween scene with bats, spiderwebs, haunted houses, and more. The velvety matte finish gives extra autumnal vibes, and the design works well on long square or coffin nail shapes.

Spooky Scary Skeletons

skeleton halloween manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Is it really Halloween if there isn't a skeleton involved? Bring a little bit of the seasonal mainstay to your fingertips with this classic black-and-white design.

Fall Florals

halloween nail art with a brown nail base and red and white accents

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailzby.madi)

Even though Halloween nail art often means eerie designs, it doesn't have to be. These fall-friendly nails celebrate the holiday without being too scary, from seasonally-colored florals to cute pumpkin stacks.

Lavender Touch

purple halloween nail art

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Purple is one of my favorite transitional nail colors when I'm shifting from my summer pinks and pastels into darker autumnal shades. Use it as a pop of color on your Halloween nail art to help say goodbye to warmer weather.

Clowning Around

clown halloween nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @kaykaydidthem)

From a cute costume to a sinister Pennywise, this nail design is nothing to clown around about.

Ghostly Chic

ghost tortoise shell halloween manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Elevate your classic ghost manicure with one of the trendiest cool girl nail art looks this season: tortoise shell. Mix and match with tortoise shell nail base and French tips for fun, chic nails.

Halloween Hardware

halloween manicure with black base and chrome accents

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

Silver spikes and intense chrome meet purple eyeball nail art in this super visual, 3D manicure. This one's for the hardcore Halloween lovers.

Subtle Beetlejuice

beetlejuice manicure with green and black nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Sure, Beetlejuice himself isn't the most subtle character, but using his iconic neon green, purple, and striped colors is a perfect subtle nod to the character. Plus, if you love your short nails or a minimal nail art design, this one has you covered.

Chrome Skeleton

chrome skeleton halloween manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

You don't always have to take your Halloween nail designs too literally. Case in point: This chrome skeleton set is versatile enough to match the season's vibes perfectly and will complement any costume.

Colorblocked Pop Art

bright halloween nail art with pink, orange, and purple nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

When I think Halloween, I think of colors like black, orange, red—not pink and green. But this pop art-style colorblocked mani proves that you can still celebrate the season and put your own spin on it with your favorite colors.

All Things Halloween

halloween nail art with a black base and white skeleton bones

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Love all things Halloween? These nails are for you. Rather than matching a costume, simply celebrate the holiday with nail art that includes jack-o-lanterns, candy corn, skeletons, ghosts, and more. Make sure to try these with long nails so you have space for all the designs.

Menacing Clowns

halloween manicure with scary clowns in red and tan

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

Clowns, pumpkins, and eyeballs—all the things you need for the perfect Halloween circus manicure. Creepy and creative, these long stiletto nails are the perfect match for all this nail art.

Elevated Seasonal Nudes

brown and white halloween manicure with ghost designs

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Nude nails don't have to go anywhere this Halloween. Tans and browns that match your skin tone totally elevate your mani, and adding some fun ghosts and stitching to them makes them wearable all October long.

Darkest Midnight

black halloween nail art

(Image credit: Instagram / @natmaloneynailartist)

Black-on-black nail art is always a major yes from me, especially during Halloween. Mixing finishes (matte base with glossy nail art) makes for a super dimensional look. And who knows? Maybe you'll even see a black cat to match your nails.

Spooktacular-ly Stylish

halloween nail art with ghosts, pumpkines, and vampire designs

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailzby.madi)

Add a little bit of all your favorite Halloween themes by creating a different look for each nail. My personal favorite? The orange jack-o-lantern, but the blinged-out ghoul is a close second.

Cutesy Halloween

halloween nail art with checkerboard black and white nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Who says Halloween nails have to be creepy? With floral ghosts and checkerboard patterns, you can easily turn your Halloween nail art from scary to cutesy.

Spidery Stilettos

spidery stiletto halloween manicure

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

To switch things up, play around with bright colors on your spidery Halloween manicure. A long stiletto shape helps the nails look the part.

Slytherin Style

green slytherin harry potter nail art

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Harry Potter is simply a must-watch during the fall. If you want to celebrate a rewatch or dress up as a Harry Potter character for Halloween, these Slytherin-inspired nails (hello, cat eye!) are a chic nod to the series.

3D Ghosts

ghost nail art

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailzby.madi)

Feeling ghostly? These 3D builder gel ghosts take a simple design and make them extra interesting. Try wearing them on medium-length almond nails.

Kid-Friendly Costumes

purple winnie the pooh halloween nails

(Image credit: Instagram / @gelishprofessional)

Mismatched nails? Sign me up. Take one of this season's hottest nail trends and make it Halloween-friendly. Whether you're nostalgic or have a kid around, the Winnie the Pooh costumes are the cutest thing you'll see all month.

Catharine Malzahn
Catharine Malzahn
Contributing Beauty Writer

Catharine Malzahn is a freelance beauty editor and writer. She has more than half a decade of experience covering everything from skincare and makeup to spas and injectables. Previously, she held editorial positions at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention; you can find her work in those publications and in Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, PS Beauty, NewBeauty, CR Fashion Book, Makeup.comSkincare.com, and more. When she's not writing or testing beauty products, you can find her cooking, trying a new restaurant, or reapplying sunscreen. A SoCal native, she received her BA in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism.