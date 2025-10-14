As a certified fall lover, I transform into a different person when the temperature drops below 60 degrees. The cooler weather has me baking apple crisp, trying every soup recipe I can find, and buying every cable knit sweater that pops up in a targeted Instagram ad. When it comes to beauty? I'm swapping my lightweight gel creams for richer face moisturizers, breaking out the heavy eye creams—and most importantly, cramming in as many Halloween manicures into October as humanly possible.

Choosing a festive manicure is one of the most fun—yet most overlooked—part of the holiday. Whether you want a spooky manicure for the season, a look to match your costume, or simply embrace the Halloween energy (think: oxblood red, midnight black, or even a moody navy nail polish), there are more Halloween nail ideas out there than you'd think.

Ahead, the 22 best Halloween nail ideas that'll have you wanting to wear them all year round.

All Cute, Not Spooked

(Image credit: Instagram / @natmaloneynailartist)

Cute or spooky? No need to choose, thanks to the black and white design with minimalist spiderwebs and ghosts. If you're a short nail girlie, this one is perfect for you (and proves you don't need a ton of mani real estate for your nail art).

OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx $11.99 at Ulta Beauty

Black Widow Energy

(Image credit: Instagram / @kaykaydidthem)

Whether you're opting for a Black Widow costume or love the eerie spiderweb vibes this year, the dark black-red nail base with silver nail art is sure to pop.

Essie Limited Edition Essie x Wicked: For Good Nail Polish in Wicked $10 at Ulta Beauty

Black, White, and Red All Over

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

Set the Halloween scene with bats, spiderwebs, haunted houses, and more. The velvety matte finish gives extra autumnal vibes, and the design works well on long square or coffin nail shapes.

Spooky Scary Skeletons

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Is it really Halloween if there isn't a skeleton involved? Bring a little bit of the seasonal mainstay to your fingertips with this classic black-and-white design.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in White on Time $5.98 at Walmart

Fall Florals

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailzby.madi)

Even though Halloween nail art often means eerie designs, it doesn't have to be. These fall-friendly nails celebrate the holiday without being too scary, from seasonally-colored florals to cute pumpkin stacks.

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Color in Camden Chic $16 at Amazon US

Lavender Touch

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Purple is one of my favorite transitional nail colors when I'm shifting from my summer pinks and pastels into darker autumnal shades. Use it as a pop of color on your Halloween nail art to help say goodbye to warmer weather.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Immortelle $33 at Nordstrom

Clowning Around

(Image credit: Instagram / @kaykaydidthem)

From a cute costume to a sinister Pennywise, this nail design is nothing to clown around about.

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Color in Moonstone Chrome $16 at Nordstrom

Ghostly Chic

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Elevate your classic ghost manicure with one of the trendiest cool girl nail art looks this season: tortoise shell. Mix and match with tortoise shell nail base and French tips for fun, chic nails.

Le Mini Macaron Gel Nail Strips Kit in Tortoise Shell $12.50 at Nordstrom

Halloween Hardware

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

Silver spikes and intense chrome meet purple eyeball nail art in this super visual, 3D manicure. This one's for the hardcore Halloween lovers.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish in Cosmic Chrome $13 at Ulta Beauty

Subtle Beetlejuice

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Sure, Beetlejuice himself isn't the most subtle character, but using his iconic neon green, purple, and striped colors is a perfect subtle nod to the character. Plus, if you love your short nails or a minimal nail art design, this one has you covered.

Nails. Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Daisy $7.98 at Amazon US

Chrome Skeleton

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

You don't always have to take your Halloween nail designs too literally. Case in point: This chrome skeleton set is versatile enough to match the season's vibes perfectly and will complement any costume.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Holo-Glow Nail Polish in On the Glow $5.99 at Amazon US

Colorblocked Pop Art

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

When I think Halloween, I think of colors like black, orange, red—not pink and green. But this pop art-style colorblocked mani proves that you can still celebrate the season and put your own spin on it with your favorite colors.

Gucci High-Shine Nail Lacquer in Vantine Fuchsia $35 at Gucci

All Things Halloween

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Love all things Halloween? These nails are for you. Rather than matching a costume, simply celebrate the holiday with nail art that includes jack-o-lanterns, candy corn, skeletons, ghosts, and more. Make sure to try these with long nails so you have space for all the designs.

Beauty Secrets 4 Pack Nail Art Brush Set $19.79 at Sally Beauty

Menacing Clowns

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

Clowns, pumpkins, and eyeballs—all the things you need for the perfect Halloween circus manicure. Creepy and creative, these long stiletto nails are the perfect match for all this nail art.

CND Vinylux Longwear Nail Polish in Books & Beaujolais $11.90 at Amazon US

Elevated Seasonal Nudes

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Nude nails don't have to go anywhere this Halloween. Tans and browns that match your skin tone totally elevate your mani, and adding some fun ghosts and stitching to them makes them wearable all October long.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bonfire Serenade $11.99 at Amazon US

Darkest Midnight

(Image credit: Instagram / @natmaloneynailartist)

Black-on-black nail art is always a major yes from me, especially during Halloween. Mixing finishes (matte base with glossy nail art) makes for a super dimensional look. And who knows? Maybe you'll even see a black cat to match your nails.

Gelish Soft Gel Tips in Natural Medium Stiletto $13.59 at Sally Beauty

Spooktacular-ly Stylish

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailzby.madi)

Add a little bit of all your favorite Halloween themes by creating a different look for each nail. My personal favorite? The orange jack-o-lantern, but the blinged-out ghoul is a close second.

Ulta Beauty Collection You're a Gem Nail Gems Set $12 at Ulta Beauty

Cutesy Halloween

(Image credit: Instagram / @tipsandtoesoc)

Who says Halloween nails have to be creepy? With floral ghosts and checkerboard patterns, you can easily turn your Halloween nail art from scary to cutesy.

Spidery Stilettos

(Image credit: Instagram / @22nailbar_)

To switch things up, play around with bright colors on your spidery Halloween manicure. A long stiletto shape helps the nails look the part.

Slytherin Style

(Image credit: Instagram / @paytonmanis)

Harry Potter is simply a must-watch during the fall. If you want to celebrate a rewatch or dress up as a Harry Potter character for Halloween, these Slytherin-inspired nails (hello, cat eye!) are a chic nod to the series.

Madam Glam Soak-Off Cat Eye Gel Polish in Autumn Breath $18.87 at madamglam.com

3D Ghosts

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailzby.madi)

Feeling ghostly? These 3D builder gel ghosts take a simple design and make them extra interesting. Try wearing them on medium-length almond nails.

Kid-Friendly Costumes

(Image credit: Instagram / @gelishprofessional)

Mismatched nails? Sign me up. Take one of this season's hottest nail trends and make it Halloween-friendly. Whether you're nostalgic or have a kid around, the Winnie the Pooh costumes are the cutest thing you'll see all month.

