Princess Leonor Embraces Tie Dye, Beach Waves and One of Summer's Biggest Jewelry Trends to Kick Off the Spanish Royal Family's Vacation
The future queen wore one of her most laid-back looks yet in Mallorca.
Queen Letizia and her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia have always shown off a more relaxed style than their British counterparts, and they put some colorful resort wear on display in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on August 4. The Spanish royal family kicked off their annual vacation by hosting a summer reception at Marivent Palace, with Leonor and Sofia leading the way in bold colors and one of the summer’s hottest jewelry trends.
Princess Leonor, who is heir to the Spanish throne, looked ready for vacation in a tie-dye set by Thinking Mu, wearing what appears to be the same red top she chose for a Bad Bunny concert earlier this summer with a matching maxi skirt.
She kept the laid-back energy going with mermaid-like hair, braided Sezane sandals and a chunky gold cuff—and little sister Sofia went for a similar look as the future queen.
Infanta Sofia also leaned into tie-dye, wearing a flowing white maxi dress by Italian label Momonì with a fuchsia print. Like her sister, she accented her outfit with gold accessories, choosing a pair of metallic flats by Pedro García, a sun-patterned Zara chain belt and a gold arm cuff by Apodemia.
“This summer, women are choosing pieces with more scale,” jewelry expert Justin Daughters tells Marie Claire. “One strong cuff or armlet can shape the whole look without the need for several competing accessories.”
“For a lot of younger royals, this offers an alternative to formal heirloom jewelry we've seen,” Daughters, who is an antique and vintage jewellery expert and managing director at Berganza, adds. “A diamond suite or important royal necklace would have changed the mood of the reception entirely.”
“These gold pieces still have enough presence for an official occasion, but they feel younger and less ceremonial,” he continues.
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As for Queen Letizia, she's also embraced the arm cuff trend lately, but for the summer reception, she skipped a bold bangle and went for a little white dress by Sybilla with minimal accessories.
Although she typically wears espadrilles, the Spanish queen coordinated with her daughters in a pair of gold Aquazzura sandals, pairing them with diamond crawler earrings by Gold & Roses and two understated gold rings.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.