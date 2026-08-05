Princess Leonor Embraces Tie Dye, Beach Waves and One of Summer's Biggest Jewelry Trends to Kick Off the Spanish Royal Family's Vacation

Queen Letizia and her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia have always shown off a more relaxed style than their British counterparts, and they put some colorful resort wear on display in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on August 4. The Spanish royal family kicked off their annual vacation by hosting a summer reception at Marivent Palace, with Leonor and Sofia leading the way in bold colors and one of the summer’s hottest jewelry trends.

Princess Leonor, who is heir to the Spanish throne, looked ready for vacation in a tie-dye set by Thinking Mu, wearing what appears to be the same red top she chose for a Bad Bunny concert earlier this summer with a matching maxi skirt.

She kept the laid-back energy going with mermaid-like hair, braided Sezane sandals and a chunky gold cuff—and little sister Sofia went for a similar look as the future queen.

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King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Queen Sofia and Infanta Sofia arrive at Marivent Palace on August 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Leonor (left) and Sofia wore gold arm cuffs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonor wore her hair in beach waves for the summer reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Infanta Sofia also leaned into tie-dye, wearing a flowing white maxi dress by Italian label Momonì with a fuchsia print. Like her sister, she accented her outfit with gold accessories, choosing a pair of metallic flats by Pedro García, a sun-patterned Zara chain belt and a gold arm cuff by Apodemia.

“This summer, women are choosing pieces with more scale,” jewelry expert Justin Daughters tells Marie Claire. “One strong cuff or armlet can shape the whole look without the need for several competing accessories.”

Sofia, who is named after her grandmother, coordinated with the former queen of Spain in pink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“For a lot of younger royals, this offers an alternative to formal heirloom jewelry we've seen,” Daughters, who is an antique and vintage jewellery expert and managing director at Berganza, adds. “A diamond suite or important royal necklace would have changed the mood of the reception entirely.”

“These gold pieces still have enough presence for an official occasion, but they feel younger and less ceremonial,” he continues.

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Queen Letizia wore a twirly white dress for the reception. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Queen Letizia, she's also embraced the arm cuff trend lately, but for the summer reception, she skipped a bold bangle and went for a little white dress by Sybilla with minimal accessories.

Although she typically wears espadrilles, the Spanish queen coordinated with her daughters in a pair of gold Aquazzura sandals, pairing them with diamond crawler earrings by Gold & Roses and two understated gold rings.

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TOPICS Princess Leonor