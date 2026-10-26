Royal Photographer Shares Prince William’s Advice That Puts Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis At Ease

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards has seen a thing or two in his fifty-year career photographing the Royal Family. He is often greeted personally by King Charles and Prince William, given a kind word from Princess Kate, and generally well-liked all around on royal events and engagements. With his decades of experience, he has countless stories to share—which are all coming out now, with the release of his new book, Cup of Tea, Arthur? My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family.
Arthur Edwards
Cup of Tea, Arthur?: My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family, a Must Have for 2026
In an interview with The Telegraph ahead of the book’s U.K. release, Arthur Edwards revealed Prince William’s calming advice for his children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis rarely make official appearances, but when they do the children are noticeably nervous. Faced with camera lenses, the press pack, screaming fans and well-wishers, it’s easy to imagine how the otherwise-normal children might be put off. Prince William reportedly has simple advice for his children: “look at Arthur.” Arthur Edwards has been a consistently friendly face on countless royal events, and the children can look at him in a sea of photographers and recognize his welcoming smile.
Prince William hasn’t always been a fan of royal photographers, much less chosen favorites. “A long time when he was growing up, I never thought he would, because he hated the media. ‘I hate those ’tographers’, he’d say,” Edwards shared. “Since he’s become the Prince of Wales, he’s become very much an established diplomat,” Edwards reflected on Prince William’s role. He’s a great ambassador for the country now, and he’s grasped that brilliantly.”
After following their love story from the beginning, Arthur Edwards has seen how Prince William and Princess Kate have developed their public roles, and their children’s public roles. Edwards feels that the Prince and Princess of Wales “are just perfect for the role” of future king and queen, but expects a lot of change in the future. “I imagine when [Prince George is] the king it’ll be a very different monarchy here than it is today," Arthur predicted. “I think there’ll be no Buckingham Palace as we know it—the gold coaches and everything might have gone, who knows.”
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.