Prince Harry and Mike Tindall's Friend Opens Up on Encounters with "Dysfunctional" Royal Family: "Some Aren't as Great as Others"

English rugby legend James Haskell shared his thoughts on royalty (and an "inappropriate" Prince Andrew joke) in a new interview.

Mike Tindall and James Haskell standing together and smiling and a photo of Prince Harry and James Haskell talking in a rugby stadium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

James Haskell might not be familiar to most Americans, but the former England rugby star is not only legendary in the sport, but he's friends with two members of the Royal Family. Haskell, who counts Prince Harry as a pal, co-hosts the podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby with Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall. In a candid new interview with the Times, the athlete has shared some tidbits about his experiences with the Royal Family.

"I've spent time with the royals. Some aren't as great as others," Haskell admitted. "They do amazing work—but they're also a modern family that's very dysfunctional."

Despite the dysfunction, the former rugby star went on to say he appreciates the "important role" the Royal Family carries out for the U.K.

"I went to Harry and Meghan's wedding. I went to Mike and Zara's wedding," Haskell continued. "To those who want to get rid of the monarchy—once they're gone, they're gone. There's no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do."

Prince Harry talking and smiling with James Haskell in a rugby stadium

Haskell, pictured during a 2018 England rugby training session with Prince Harry, attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Haskell shared some insights on his close friend Mike Tindall's wedding to Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips. "Mike and Zara’s wedding was full of rugby players," he told the Times. "It was the perfect combination of ceremony and romance, coupled with the fact that both of them like to enjoy themselves."

"Did I wake up the next morning on my bed still in my black tie thinking, “Jesus, what did I do last night?” Potentially, yes," he quipped.

Haskell also revealed an "inappropriate" joke he let slip at the wedding reception. "I told a joke about when I was at Mike’s wedding," the rugby player shared. "Prince Andrew was sweating up a storm on the dance floor, but then he realized that everyone was over 18 so he left. It was inappropriate, but it was funny."

Haskell, of course, was referring to a wild comment the Duke of York made during his BBC Newsnight interview when he claimed he had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating. According to Prince Andrew, he therefore couldn't have shared a sweaty dance at London's Tramp nightclub with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault.

Alex Payne, James Haskell, Mike Tindall, Princess Anne, Prince William and Princess Kate sitting on green chairs in a room at Windsor Castle and laughing

Haskell (second from left) joined his fellow podcast hosts for a chat with Princess Anne, Prince William and Princess Kate in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's unclear who the podcaster might have been referring to with his comment about some royals not being "great as others," it seems unlikely he was discussing Prince William and Kate Middleton, as Haskell praised them in a recent interview.

The rugby star joined Tindall and their fellow podcast co-host Alex Payne for a sit-down with the Prince and Princess of Wales (and Tindall's mother-in-law, Princess Anne) for a special September 2023 episode—and he had plenty of praise for William and Kate.

"That podcast was brilliant because we see them at their best, obviously they have a wicked sense of humor," he said of the Waleses on Good Morning Britain (via the Daily Mail) adding, "In this country in particularly we obviously put people on a pedestal, but they are a regular family, an incredible family they do a lot for this country but a regular family."

TOPICS
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸