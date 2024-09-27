James Middleton Gives a Rare Update on Sister Kate’s Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton gave the world a peek into her ongoing recovery from cancer in a personal video on Sept. 9, sharing that she'd completed chemotherapy treatment. Amid the ongoing curiosity surrounding his sister's cancer battle, brother James Middleton has issued a rare comment regarding the royal's health.

“She’s doing okay," he told the TODAY show on Sept. 26 during an interview promoting his new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

“It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going," the royal sibling continued. "But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs."

James—who credits his sisters Kate and Pippa with helping him through clinical depression—said that Princess Kate's road to recovery was ongoing, stating, "like anything, it takes time to process.”

Speaking of the touching Instagram post he shared after the princess revealed her diagnosis, James—who penned that the Middletons had "climbed many mountains together" and would also "climb this one with" Kate—said the sentiment felt appropriate for the outdoorsy family.

James Middleton spoke about his sister's recovery to TODAY. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I like the metaphor of climbing a mountain," he told TODAY. "It’s something that we’ve done as a family all of our lives. And you have to respect a mountain.”

As for his battle with depression, the James & Ella dog food founder said his famous sister and her husband, Prince William, were instrumental in his recovery.

“Catherine and William had both been involved in mental health charities and works of which I got help from. They were a fantastic bridge for the family, for me to be able to translate how I was feeling,” he shared in the interview.

As for the Princess of Wales's return to work, she's given royal fans some glimmers of what that might look like, with plans for her annual Christmas concert now in the works.

On Sept. 26, the Princess of Wales also shared some details behind a secret visit she made to the ballet. In a post on the prince and princess's Instagram Story, she wrote, "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best!"