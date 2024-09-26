James Middleton Says Group Therapy Was "Easier" for Sisters Kate and Pippa After Revealing Parents Initially Blamed Themselves for His Depression
The Princess of Wales's brother shared insights on family therapy in his new memoir.
This story discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
The Princess of Wales's brother, James Middleton, has revealed plenty of candid details about his family life and how they helped him battle depression in his new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. But in a new interview with Hello! magazine, the royal sibling revealed his sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton had an "easier" time in family therapy than their parents.
James, whose book was released on Thursday, Sept. 26, told the media outlet that the Middleton family attended therapy sessions to get a better idea of what he was going through.
"It gives somebody the opportunity to ask questions that I don't necessarily know the answer to, or might be too emotional to give the answer to, or not have the confidence to say it," he shared, adding, "It's like having a translator."
The James & Ella dog food founder credits his late dog, Ella, with stopping him from a suicide attempt during the height of his depression. He told Hello! that his parents initially struggled with blaming themselves for his condition.
"It was easier for my sisters, because initially my parents saw it as a challenge for them—where had they gone wrong?" James told the magazine.
He went on to share, "that's why it was so important to have somebody else in the room to explain: 'No, this isn't you that's done this to your son. This is a combination of multiple things. It stems back to childhood but there's not a single trigger point.'"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
James credited sisters Kate and Pippa for being able to bridge the gap between James and his parents.
"Once I started to understand a bit myself, and then for my sisters to understand it, who could then also speak to my parents…Now, it's something that can be discussed at the dinner table," the entrepreneur shared.
In his book, James wrote of how he knew he was "privileged" and had "a loving and close-knit family." However, his depressive feelings didn't allow James to turn to the princess and the rest of his family at first.
"I do not answer their phone calls. Emails remain ignored. Invitations to visit go unheeded. I hide behind a double-locked door, unreachable," he wrote, adding, "My sisters gently cajole me out of the flat now and again."
However, James penned that once he opened up about his depression, the Prince and Princess of Wales—who have long worked with mental health charities— brought "valuable knowledge and understanding" of his depression.
James—who is married to Alizée Thevenet and welcomed a baby boy, Inigo, with his wife in 2023—said therapy has allowed the Middletons to discuss mental health more freely.
"It's helped us as a family— not just me individually, but as a unit—to be more open," he said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
32 On-Sale Finds From Nordstrom to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe
New season, new pieces—for less than $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
The Bare Truth About Naked Dressing
The trend isn't necessarily just for A-listers. But it may not be for all of us, either.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Diddy’s 2011 Joke About Inviting Prince William and Prince Harry to His Wild Parties Resurfaces
"Why don't you come hang out with me?"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Unusual Bedroom Location Revealed
Kensington Palace has a rather interesting floor plan.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Christmas Concert Is Officially on for 2024
Bring on the royal holiday cheer.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
"They are milestones, because my sisters remember when their child was wearing something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's Rare PDA Called "A Tacit But Highly Effective Rebuttal" In Wake of Affair Rumors
"They are presenting themselves not only as royals, parents—but also as sweethearts."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Rarely-Seen Cocker Spaniel, Orla
The pup made a surprise appearance in the princess's cancer update video.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton Says Sister Kate and the Rest of His Family Are More Open About Mental Health After His Depression Battle
"I know they're proud of me for telling my story."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Secretly Helped a London Food Bank Get Back on Its Feet
The food pantry was robbed on Sept. 8.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Hates Playing Card Games With the "Fiercely Competitive" Middleton Family
"William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs."
By Amy Mackelden Published