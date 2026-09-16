James Middleton Shares He Has "A Lot to Smile About" as He Gives Fans a Peek at Sweet Summer Memories With Son Inigo

“Hasn’t summer flown by? Looking back through all these fun memories has made me realise just how much can happen in a few short months! 🗓️” Middleton wrote on the Instagram account for his dog food brand, James & Ella.
In the post, James, who is Princess Kate's youngest sibling, shared some highlights from summer 2026, including an adorable video of himself running down a beach after Inigo, who will turn three next week.
In another snapshot, fair-haired Inigo sits next to the family's Golden Retrievers, Mabel and Isla, in a sunny field, and the dogs follow behind James through some wildflowers in another Reel.
“From the big moments to the little ones in between, there’s been a lot to smile about so far this year," James wrote. "Seeing Inigo grow, watching the dogs having the time of their lives, special moments at James & Ella… and being able to share so much of it together is what means the most 😊."
"Feeling very grateful, I hope your summer has been wonderful too 💙" he added.
Middleton married Alizée Thevenet on September 11, 2021, welcoming their first child, Inigo, almost exactly two years later. Although James doesn't often post photos of his son, he shared a snapshot of Inigo enjoying the solar eclipse with Mabel and Isla earlier this summer, writing, "Eclipse 2026. A strange, beautiful few minutes… The dogs, meanwhile, weren’t entirely sure what was going on…"
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.