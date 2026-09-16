Bella Hadid Just Debuted a Fashion Week's Worth of Going-Out Dresses—Starring Some Stellar Vintage

For Hadid, who starred in the Swiss jeweler's 50th anniversary campaign, the final day of NYFW began in a preppy sweater set from Mugler's unreleased Spring/Summer 2027 collection.
Hadid's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, layered a charcoal gray mini dress over a crisp white button-down. While it's unclear if the identical sweater tied around her waist was attached to the sleeveless style, it featured the same cashmere finish.
Cuttrell and Hadid accessorized the office siren 'fit with a black top-flap bag, a brooch beneath her Oxford shirt's collar, and striped ankle-strap stilettos from Valentino. Her glamorous, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show-ready curls deserve a few finger claps, too.
Valentino Garavani
Annine Satin Ankle Strap Pump
Hadid then zoomed from the Greenwich Hotel to the Chopard boutique on 5th Avenue. But before the end of her shopping spree, she changed into her second look: a beige mini dress from Valentino's Spring 1996 collection. Without covering the bodice's bow (which created a makeshift empire waistline), Hadid layered a butter yellow jacket on top.
She styled her first vintage find of the day with satin peep-toe mules from La Perla, oversized Prada sunglasses, and a beaded shoulder bag by Badgley Mischka.
Once the sun set, it was time for the main event: the anniversary party of Chopard's Happy Diamonds collection, held at the private members' club Casa Cipriani. (Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, and Hadid's sister, Gigi Hadid, are just some of their celebrity clientele.)
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The guest of honor arrived in a silver slip dress from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2008 show. Raffe Vintage—an archival boutique beloved by Hailey Bieber, Lili Reinhart, and Brittany Snow—supplied the look, featuring tulle-lined cap sleeves, a V-neckline, and cascading beaded chainmail.
Instead of the sheer gloves and asymmetrical sun hat from Ralph Lauren's runway, Hadid frosted herself in champagne-colored satin stilettos, an itty-bitty rhinestone clutch, and no shortage of Chopard sparklers.
After the Chopard soirée, the supermodel's style series migrated to Tribeca. Her vintage Ralph Lauren look traded places with Revolve's $450 Gaspard Mini Dress, featuring a silky cowl neck, an open back, and an asymmetrical lace-trimmed skirt. To finish the after-party 'fit, Hadid toughened up the mini's bridal shade with burgundy pumps.
Revolve
Gaspard Mini Dress
Did we miss Hadid on the New York Fashion Week runway? Of course, she's always the star of the show. Still, Team Marie Claire is grateful for any Hadid appearances, especially when she's wearing vintage. Even if Hadid RSVPs "no" to Fashion Week showcases in Milan and Paris, here's hoping she has another going-out dress or two up her sleeve.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.