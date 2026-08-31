Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet New Photos of “Happy Days” With Kids Ernest, August and Baby Adelaide

The royal's new daughter starred in a series of Instagram Stories.

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Princess Eugenie&#039;s three children wearing pajamas on a bed
(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Princess Eugenie welcomed her daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank on August 3, and since then, the princess has been enjoying plenty of “happy days” with her family of five. On August 31, she shared a series of new Instagram Stories to mark four weeks since her daughter’s birth.

"4 weeks of you!" Eugenie wrote on her Story, sharing a photo of herself looking down at baby Adelaide set to the tune of “The Happy Song” by Waves Rush In.

Adelaide was born in Lisbon, Portugal, where Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank live when they’re not spending time in London, and the princess wears a sleeveless black top as she stands outside on a summer day.

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Princess Eugenie looking down at her daughter Adelaide

Princess Eugenie celebrated four weeks since Adelaide's birth.

(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

August, Ernest and Adelaide Brooksbank with text reading &quot;happy days with my babies&quot;

Eugenie shared the past month has been full of "happy days."

(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Eugenie also shared an adorable photo of her two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 3, wearing matching pajamas as they dote on baby Adelaide in bed. In a third photo, Adelaide is swaddled in a blanket on her dad’s chest while Ernest and August lean over to give her kisses.

Princess Eugenie announced her daughter’s arrival a day after her birth, sharing an adorable photo of Adelaide in a pink onesie with angel wings on its back. “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie. 💓💓💓💓💓” Eugenie wrote on Instagram at the time.

She revealed her little girl's name two weeks later, sharing that her family had been enjoying “the most special, cosy and love-filled time.”.

August and Ernest Brooksbank holding baby Adelaide

Eugenie shared an adorable picture of Ernest, August and Adelaide earlier this month.

(Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

“We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank,” Princess Eugenie wrote, adding that the baby’s middle name was chosen to honor the late Queen Elizabeth, “who we hold close in our hearts.”

As the Brooksbanks enjoy their baby bubble, it's been reported that Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, will be heading back to the U.K. any day now. The former Duchess of York has been in hiding since last autumn when King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his titles and evicted Sarah and Andrew from their home, Royal Lodge.

The Sun shared that Ferguson's new "gated home is situated in the Home Counties" of England, and she'll be renting the property for £10,000 (roughly $13,500) per month.

"With everyone looking out for Harry and Meghan she thought she could slip back under the radar after seven months away," a source told the outlet.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.