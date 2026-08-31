Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet New Photos of “Happy Days” With Kids Ernest, August and Baby Adelaide

"4 weeks of you!" Eugenie wrote on her Story, sharing a photo of herself looking down at baby Adelaide set to the tune of “The Happy Song” by Waves Rush In.
Adelaide was born in Lisbon, Portugal, where Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank live when they’re not spending time in London, and the princess wears a sleeveless black top as she stands outside on a summer day.
Eugenie also shared an adorable photo of her two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 3, wearing matching pajamas as they dote on baby Adelaide in bed. In a third photo, Adelaide is swaddled in a blanket on her dad’s chest while Ernest and August lean over to give her kisses.
Princess Eugenie announced her daughter’s arrival a day after her birth, sharing an adorable photo of Adelaide in a pink onesie with angel wings on its back. “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie. 💓💓💓💓💓” Eugenie wrote on Instagram at the time.
She revealed her little girl's name two weeks later, sharing that her family had been enjoying “the most special, cosy and love-filled time.”.
“We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank,” Princess Eugenie wrote, adding that the baby’s middle name was chosen to honor the late Queen Elizabeth, “who we hold close in our hearts.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.