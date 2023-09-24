Princess Kate Achieves “Superhero Status” for Holding Her Own Alongside Prince William and Princess Anne in Podcast Appearance, Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s remarkable what can happen in even one year, let alone 12—and the difference in confidence between the Kate Middleton who walked down the aisle to marry Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, and the Princess of Wales of today is staggering. Especially since becoming Princess of Wales on September 9 of last year, Kate has blossomed even more fully into herself, it seems—not just as a woman, but as a senior working royal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate’s confidence is on full display nearly all the time at this point, but especially so during a podcast appearance alongside William and Princess Anne—the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and long considered one of the most formidable members of the royal family. The three were in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle to record an episode of Mike Tindall’s podcast “The Good, the Bad & the Rugby” (Mike is married to Anne’s daughter, Zara); Kate, William, and Anne all have rugby connections, as Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union, William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and Anne is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union. Tindall, for his part, is a well-known former rugby player.

In a room full of personalities, the formerly demure Kate held her own, body language expert Judi James said, and wasn’t afraid to jump in, even as others spoke. James, speaking to The Daily Express , said that Kate displayed “power signals” during the conversation—even calling Kate a “superhero” for when she interrupted Anne (who was quite pleased that she did so).

(Image credit: The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby Podcast)

“Kate’s body language is a revelation though, in terms of exactly how far she has come as one of the key power players in the Firm,” James said. “She sits slightly away from Anne and William but, as they are invited to speak first, we can see her foot tapping gently but firmly in a metronomic gesture that suggests she’s keen to get her turn to talk. As she isn’t actually invited into the interview by the host, Kate is completely confident enough to power in by the act of interruption.”

James pointed to a moment where Kate spoke over William and suggested that this could be indicative as to the inner workings of their marriage: “The first interruption is when William is speaking, telling how he cried when Zara won the European Championship,” James said. “He does glance at Kate while he is talking but it doesn’t look like a tie-sign that would suggest he is inviting her to join in. Kate places one hand on the sofa between them to announce she’s going to talk over him, though, as she says, ‘I can remember when you came back…’ as her shoe-in to speak. William’s response is passive here, just some nods as he stops mid-story to listen.”

(Image credit: The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby Podcast)

Of this, James said “This kind of verbal and non-verbal interruption will always signal confidence and from the way Kate does it and the way William responds, it also gives a hint of moments of power dominance from her, too.”

There is absolutely no way Kate would have done this even a few years ago, let alone what was about to happen next. “Kate’s next interruption gives her royal superhero status, though, because she turns her techniques on Anne, possibly the most formidable member of the royal family and one who does tend to enjoy status dominance in any group,” James said. “Anne begins her point with some strong verbal and non-verbal signals. Her head tilts back in raconteur mode and she starts with ‘It’s a very important part…’ but Kate jumps in regardless with utter confidence. As she interrupts Anne, she holds out a pointed finger to show she’s not backing down. She makes a very micro-pause to acknowledge to Anne that she realizes she’s interrupting but, in a fearless gesture, she then opens her palm while holding it out to show she’s not stopping and waggles it as she talks about ‘My childhood memory…’”

(Image credit: The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby Podcast)

But it’s Anne’s reaction to Kate that really shows Kate’s elevated position in the royal family, James said. “It’s a sign of how much she is held in high esteem now that Anne stops talking but is seen watching Kate with a facial expression of pride as though happy to be challenged and to see signs of firmness and confidence from the woman who will be the next Queen,” she said.