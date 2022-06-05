Kate Middleton Carries Herself Like a Future Queen, Says Body Language Expert

As the Platinum Jubilee comes to a close today, we’ve seen four days’ worth of Kate Middleton’s confidence, poise, and elegance as she prepares to one day become Queen Consort.

According to body language expert Judi James, speaking to The Sun , Kate stepped up in particular in the Queen’s absence at Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, taking over the royal presence during the ceremony. James said that the body language of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made them “look like the future king and queen” and that Kate “looked quite firm, as if she’s starting to take the lead.”

“She walked in first, waved to the crowds first,” James said. “She threw a glance in St. Paul’s at William, and she nodded her head forward like she was steeling him to do the walk out past his brother.”

James said Kate radiates confidence, especially in situations like the Service of Thanksgiving.

“She seems to come into her own at events like this,” she said. “She takes over the regal presence without the Queen there.”

For his part, James said Prince William looked “joyful and upbeat” during the ceremony.

And, just hours after the Service of Thanksgiving, The Mirror reports that Kate made a secret visit to a pediatric intensive care unit at Evelina Children's Hospital in South London, where she spoke to parents, patients, and staff unable to take part in the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

“We received a very special surprise last night!” the hospital wrote on Twitter. “Our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, dropped in for a private visit to meet our patients, families, and staff unable to join in the celebrations this weekend. Luckily the hospital was already decked with Platinum Jubilee decorations made by some of the children and young people we are caring for. Thank you YRH for thinking of us.”

Now that sounds quite regal, indeed.