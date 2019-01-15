Enjoying mauntain
Thank ﻿Kate Middleton for Finding You the Best ﻿Winter Sweater at J.Crew

image
By Marina Liao
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

The royal family are dividing and conquering their duties this week. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Birkenhead, England on Monday, greeting fans and stopping by local organizations. On Tuesday, Kate Middleton made her rounds, dropping by King Henry's Walk Garden to see how it brings people together through gardening and food growing.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for being outdoorsy, so this special visit aligned closely with her values and her love of nature. The engagement also comes on the heels of an announcement that Kate will co-design a garden for the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show in May.

For the visit, Kate bundled up in a practical Dubarry Bracken jacket, olive jeans, and See by Chloé suede ankle boots. And though you can't really see it that well, she also layered a J.Crew mahogany sweater underneath her jacket for extra warmth. The everyday sweater comes in 12 different shades and is an affordable $80. This isn't the first time Kate's pulled something from the brand; she loves her J.Crew hair bow and sailor pants.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford

Get Kate's exact sweater:

J.Crew Mockneck Sweater
$79.50
SHOP IT

Some more colors:

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden
Getty ImagesNeil Mockford

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
