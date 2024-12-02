The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous

Christmas is quite the event for the British Royal Family, but the holiday season also brings with it a set of unbreakable rules and traditions.

It was recently reported that King Charles hasn't invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Sandringham for Christmas. However, Kate Middleton's Christmas concert is going ahead, and the festive season will reportedly be very chaotic, on account of the Royal Family's many young children. And when it comes to celebrating Christmas the royal way, there are certain things that should and shouldn't be done over the holidays.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently spoke to The Sun's Fabulous magazine about how the Royal Family celebrates Christmas. "I can't quite picture the Royal Family sprawled on settees in slippers and slouch pants, guzzling booze and chocolates like the rest of us," Bond told the outlet. "A certain degree of decorum is still required."

Here, we round up some of the Royal Family's alleged rules and traditions for the holiday season.

Arrive on time.

According to Bond, it's absolutely imperative that guests aren't late for the Royal Family's Christmas celebrates at Sandringham. But being early might be just as bad.

"You don't just turn up at Sandringham when you feel like it," Bond told the outlet. "Guests should arrive at the time they are expected, not before and not after."

Funny gifts are expected (on Christmas Eve).

The Royal Family may be rich beyond measure, but that doesn't mean they expect expensive gifts for Christmas. According to Bond, ridiculous joke gifts are encouraged.

"The name of the game is to buy cheap, witty presents," Bond told the publication. "The gifts are to make people laugh, not to be expensive."

Another gift rule relates to when the royals open their presents. "These gifts are opened on Christmas Eve, a German tradition the family have adhered to for many decades," Bond said.

Children eat separately from the adults.

Somewhat surprisingly, royal children don't eat at the same table as their parents on Christmas Day.

"There are seven tables and then the kiddies have their own little one in a different room," Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall's husband, revealed (via The Sun).

Darren McGrady, a royal chef who cooked for both Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, confirmed the strange seating arrangements, saying (via The Independent), "[Children] aren't allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the art of polite conversation."

When it comes to drinking alcohol, Bond advises against overindulging. "The finest champagne and wines will be served, but none of the royals are heavy drinkers anyway," she told The Sun.

TV and board games are both banned.

While most families enjoy watching television and playing board games over the Christmas holidays, that's not necessarily the case for the royals.

"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!" Bond told The Sun. As for why, the former Queen allegedly "thought it was too vicious," which is why the royals play Charades instead. However, Bond also noted that "a card game called Racing Demon" is another favorite activity, but it "can be very intense and competitive."

As for TV, King Charles reportedly doesn't even let his relatives watch The King's Christmas speech, which is broadcast on Christmas Day. "The King likes the family to be together on Christmas Day and enjoy each other's company," Bond explained.

Dress to impress.

Sadly, members of the Royal Family can't spend the entire holiday season in their pajamas.

"The royals have a black tie dinner every year on Christmas Eve, so guests should be prepared," Bond told the outlet. "Then on Christmas Day, royals should be suitably dressed for church and then for lunch in the dining room." She continued, "While this isn't black tie, don't expect the royals to be in loungewear!"

According to Bond, the annual Christmas Day church service can't be skipped. "There's no complaining about going to church on Christmas morning, it's a tradition that dates back for many years," Bond revealed.

The King goes to bed first.

King Charles is known to be a bit of a workaholic. But regardless of how late the monarch stays up, guests aren't allowed to retire to bed until he says so.

"The King often works late and he is never really off duty," Bond told the outlet. "Even if he does decide to not work on Christmas Day, his body clock may be out of sync from all of the late nights he has, and he will be awake late anyway."