While we likely won't see King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle hanging out in the garden anytime soon, it turns out they share one somewhat unusual hobby in common—and the Duchess of Sussex revealed her passion for the sustainable activity in the trailer for her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The duchess cooks up a storm and tackles flower arranging with aplomb in the trailer, released on her brand-new Instagram account on Jan. 2, but she also shows off her love of one royal-approved hobby: beekeeping. In fact, Markle sports a massive white bee suit and hood as she walks out to an apiary in a clip from the trailer.

"Look at how much honey we have!" she whispers in excitement as she scrapes honey from a tray as a fellow bee enthusiast looks on.

We know jam will be part of her upcoming American Riviera Orchard homewares brand, but according to the brand's official trademark filing, honey is also in the list of items that could be sold in its yet-to-be-announced product lineup.

Beekeeping is a hobby also enjoyed by many other royals through the years, and the Princess of Wales keeps a hive at her country home, Anmer Hall. She even brought a jar of her own honey to a 2021 event at the Natural History Museum.

In 2023, Princess Kate shared a photo of herself in a full beekeeping suit on Instagram to honor World Bee Day, writing, "Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

Queen Camilla and King Charles love a good garden-themed hobby, so it's no surprise they're also avid apiarists. The King keeps beehives at various royal properties such as Windsor Castle and also at his country retreat, Highgrove House, and The Queen once sold honey from her Wiltshire home, Ray Mill, at iconic London department store Fortnum & Mason.

Camilla is such a bee enthusiast that she recently awarded a royal warrant to bee venom facialist Deborah Mitchell.

The Princess of Wales is also a fan of beekeeping. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Buzzy hobbies aside, the Duchess of Sussex will share gardening, cooking and entertaining tips in the eight-episode series, which releases on Netflix Wednesday, Jan. 15.

"I have been so excited to share this with you!" she wrote on Instagram. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

