The Classic Spring Shoe Trend Kate Middleton Just Co-Signed

Very on trend this spring are ballet flats, and the Princess of Wales gave us a masterclass in the look this week at an engagement near her home base of Windsor.

Kate visited The Baby Bank, located not far from her home at Adelaide Cottage, and spent the day hearing about the organization’s work to support families in need. She wore a Reiss blazer, L.K. Bennett cigarette pants, and capped the look off with Boden’s Pointed Flat Ballet Flats. Kate’s black flats are currently sold out on the site, but the same style in different colorways is available.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Boden Pointed Ballet Flats $190 at Boden (opens in new tab)

While at The Baby Bank, Kate shared that Charlotte is a “huge fan of Toy Story,” according to The Daily Mail . She also reflected on how quickly her children are growing up, telling staff “It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Ballet flats are a trend that has spanned generations of the royal family. Kate wears the style, as evidenced today, as does Meghan Markle, who has shown an affinity for Rothy’s in the past.

(opens in new tab) Rothy's The Point $149 at Rothy's (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Roger Vivier Gommettine Leather Flats $750 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab)

We've rounded up some of our favorite ballet flats to add to your wardrobe—a trendy, comfortable staple for spring. But first, one more look at Kate's shoes from yesterday.