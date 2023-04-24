Kate Middleton's Classic, Chic Blazer Is About to Be Your New Go-To Spring Workwear Staple

The Princess of Wales is not just giving us inspiration through the many causes and organizations she works with as a royal, but she’s giving us workwear fashion inspiration, too—especially today.

Earlier today, Kate took a solo visit to The Baby Bank, an organization near her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor—and we fell in love with her look. She wore the Reiss Larsson double breasted blazer in neutral—Reiss is a longtime favorite of hers—and paired it with L.K. Bennett’s Frieda Black Crepe Cigarette Trousers (opens in new tab), and we want a blazer like this of our own to wear to work this week.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Reiss Larsson Wool Blend Blazer at Saks Fifth Avenue $545 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab)

Kate accessorized the look with Daniella Draper's Gold Citrine Baby Treasure Necklace and the Bruna Gold Hoop Earrings by Sezane.

By the way, while we love fashion as much as anyone, we love the work Kate does, too. At The Baby Bank, Kate took time to hear about the organization’s work to support families in need, met volunteers, and sorted donations and packed referrals, per People . She also shared about her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all of whom will join her at King Charles’ Coronation in less than two weeks’ time. After spotting a box of donations from Mattel that included Buzz Lightyear toys, Kate shared that Charlotte is a “huge fan of Toy Story,” according to The Daily Mail .

Kate also reflected on how quickly her children are growing up, telling staff “It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly.”

When good work meets a good wardrobe staple like a neutral blazer—you can’t lose. Shop our favorites below—and thank you, Kate, for the inspiration on both fronts!