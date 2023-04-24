Kate Middleton's Classic, Chic Blazer Is About to Be Your New Go-To Spring Workwear Staple

We tracked down the exact piece, and it's (shockingly) still in stock.

Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Getty)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs, Rachel Burchfield
published

The Princess of Wales is not just giving us inspiration through the many causes and organizations she works with as a royal, but she’s giving us workwear fashion inspiration, too—especially today.

Earlier today, Kate took a solo visit to The Baby Bank, an organization near her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor—and we fell in love with her look. She wore the Reiss Larsson double breasted blazer in neutral—Reiss is a longtime favorite of hers—and paired it with L.K. Bennett’s Frieda Black Crepe Cigarette Trousers (opens in new tab), and we want a blazer like this of our own to wear to work this week

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty)

Reiss, Kate Middleton

 (opens in new tab)
Reiss Larsson Wool Blend Blazer at Saks Fifth Avenue

Kate accessorized the look with Daniella Draper's Gold Citrine Baby Treasure Necklace and the Bruna Gold Hoop Earrings by Sezane.

By the way, while we love fashion as much as anyone, we love the work Kate does, too. At The Baby Bank, Kate took time to hear about the organization’s work to support families in need, met volunteers, and sorted donations and packed referrals, per People. She also shared about her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all of whom will join her at King Charles’ Coronation in less than two weeks’ time. After spotting a box of donations from Mattel that included Buzz Lightyear toys, Kate shared that Charlotte is a “huge fan of Toy Story,” according to The Daily Mail.

Kate also reflected on how quickly her children are growing up, telling staff “It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly.”

When good work meets a good wardrobe staple like a neutral blazer—you can’t lose. Shop our favorites below—and thank you, Kate, for the inspiration on both fronts!

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty)

Open Edit, Kate Middleton

 (opens in new tab)
Open Edit Unstructured Blazer at Nordstrom

H&M, Kate Middleton

 (opens in new tab)
H&M Double Breasted Jacket

Kate Middleton, J. Crew

 (opens in new tab)
J. Crew Helena Blazer

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

Latest