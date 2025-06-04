Wedges are Back, as Duchess Sophie Proves in Princess Kate-Inspired True-Blue Summer Uniform
It's time to revive those espadrille wedges once again.
OG Kate Middleton fans know the delight of seeing the princess in her ever-present espadrille wedges in the 2010s. From her sky-high Stuart Weitzman Corkswoon heels to beachy Castañer espadrilles, there was one point when Princess Kate was rarely seen in anything other than a wedge or her beloved nude L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps. And while the style (mostly) shifted out of her wardrobe over the years, it's back in a major way for summer 2025, as Kate's "royal sister" Duchess Sophie showed during a recent outing.
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended an afternoon tea in Windsor, England, on June 2 in a summery blue eyelet dress by sustainable brand Aspiga—and one of the season's hottest shoe trends. Like Kate, Sophie is a longtime fan of British luxury footwear brand Penelope Chilvers, and she paired her breezy midi dress with white cotton espadrille wedges by the brand.
The ankle-tie design features a peep toe and espadrille heel, and Sophie has been wearing them regularly since 2023, well before the style enjoyed a brief resurgence last summer.
The duchess finished off her outfit with a straw bag by Sophie Habsburg, gemstone and pearl earrings and a circular pendant.
Meanwhile, it's been a minute since the Princess of Wales has brought her wedges on a royal outing. The last time she was seen in her trusty Castañer Carina style—a very similar look to Duchess Sophie's shoes—was in May 2023 at the Chelsea Flower Show. But with Wimbledon and other relaxed moments ahead this summer, there's always a chance of wedges in the royal fashion forecast.
Sophie's exact Penelope Chilvers shoes are no longer available from the brand, but you'll find plenty of similar options, below.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
