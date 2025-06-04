Wedges are Back, as Duchess Sophie Proves in Princess Kate-Inspired True-Blue Summer Uniform

OG Kate Middleton fans know the delight of seeing the princess in her ever-present espadrille wedges in the 2010s. From her sky-high Stuart Weitzman Corkswoon heels to beachy Castañer espadrilles, there was one point when Princess Kate was rarely seen in anything other than a wedge or her beloved nude L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps. And while the style (mostly) shifted out of her wardrobe over the years, it's back in a major way for summer 2025, as Kate's "royal sister" Duchess Sophie showed during a recent outing.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended an afternoon tea in Windsor, England, on June 2 in a summery blue eyelet dress by sustainable brand Aspiga—and one of the season's hottest shoe trends. Like Kate, Sophie is a longtime fan of British luxury footwear brand Penelope Chilvers, and she paired her breezy midi dress with white cotton espadrille wedges by the brand.

The ankle-tie design features a peep toe and espadrille heel, and Sophie has been wearing them regularly since 2023, well before the style enjoyed a brief resurgence last summer.

Duchess Sophie looked summery as she arrived for an afternoon tea in Windsor on June 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh met with inspiring women at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie wore Penelope Chilvers wedges with an Aspiga dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales last wore her favorite espadrille wedges in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duchess finished off her outfit with a straw bag by Sophie Habsburg, gemstone and pearl earrings and a circular pendant.

Meanwhile, it's been a minute since the Princess of Wales has brought her wedges on a royal outing. The last time she was seen in her trusty Castañer Carina style—a very similar look to Duchess Sophie's shoes—was in May 2023 at the Chelsea Flower Show. But with Wimbledon and other relaxed moments ahead this summer, there's always a chance of wedges in the royal fashion forecast.

Sophie's exact Penelope Chilvers shoes are no longer available from the brand, but you'll find plenty of similar options, below.

