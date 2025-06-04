Wedges are Back, as Duchess Sophie Proves in Princess Kate-Inspired True-Blue Summer Uniform

Duchess Sophie wearing a blue eyelet dress smiling
OG Kate Middleton fans know the delight of seeing the princess in her ever-present espadrille wedges in the 2010s. From her sky-high Stuart Weitzman Corkswoon heels to beachy Castañer espadrilles, there was one point when Princess Kate was rarely seen in anything other than a wedge or her beloved nude L.K. Bennett Sledge pumps. And while the style (mostly) shifted out of her wardrobe over the years, it's back in a major way for summer 2025, as Kate's "royal sister" Duchess Sophie showed during a recent outing.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended an afternoon tea in Windsor, England, on June 2 in a summery blue eyelet dress by sustainable brand Aspiga—and one of the season's hottest shoe trends. Like Kate, Sophie is a longtime fan of British luxury footwear brand Penelope Chilvers, and she paired her breezy midi dress with white cotton espadrille wedges by the brand.

The ankle-tie design features a peep toe and espadrille heel, and Sophie has been wearing them regularly since 2023, well before the style enjoyed a brief resurgence last summer.

Duchess Sophie wearing a blue eyelet dress and wedges

Duchess Sophie looked summery as she arrived for an afternoon tea in Windsor on June 2.

Duchess Sophie wearing a blue dress talking to two women

The Duchess of Edinburgh met with inspiring women at the event.

Duchess Sophie wearing a blue dress holding a straw bag

Sophie wore Penelope Chilvers wedges with an Aspiga dress.

Kate Middleton wearing a long sleeved pink dress

The Princess of Wales last wore her favorite espadrille wedges in 2023.

