Kate Middleton Could Return to Royal Duties Sooner Than We Think

While Kate Middleton has only made two public appearances in 2024 amid her cancer battle, a royal source indicates she might roll out a "gradual" return to work as soon as November.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, The Sunday Times reported that the Princess of Wales could "potentially" attend the Remembrance Sunday event in London on Nov. 10, noting her June health update "still rings true" in terms of having "good days and bad days."

The outlet added that plans were underway for the fourth annual "Together at Christmas" concert at Westminster Abbey this holiday season, which the Princess of Wales launched in 2021.

However, her attendance has not been confirmed at either event just yet.

Although she's been meeting with her staff more often, sources have told The Sunday Times that the palace wasn't pushing the princess to take on a full schedule of engagements.

"People know and understand it is a long journey to recovery," an insider said.

A source also noted that while King Charles has picked up a fuller schedule since his own cancer diagnosis, he is "completely supportive" of his daughter-in-law's plans to return to public life on her own terms.

The Princess of Wales last gave an update on her health in June, sharing a rare personal message on Instagram and writing that she was "making good progress" with her treatment.

However, she noted, "as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," the mom of three added.

Following her message, the royal attended both Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon men's finals before taking a relaxing summer break on the Balmoral estate.

Here's hoping to more "good days" ahead for the princess.