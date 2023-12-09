Kate Middleton Departs from Her Typical Roster of Designers for Winter White Look at Her Christmas Carol Concert

This is the third year of the Princess of Wales’ “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey; the first two years, she wore festive shades of red, and this year, chose winter white for the occasion.
Kate wore a long white coat by Chris Kerr over a white top and trousers by Holland Cooper, People reports. She completed the look with a Strathberry handbag, heels, and dangling Van Cleef and Arpels earrings. Her monochrome white look harkens back to a sparkling white look she wore for a special “Together at Christmas” promo that aired on ITV1 on Thursday night ahead of the event last night.
The concert, led by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, has become the latest Christmas tradition for the royal family; it is in its third year, debuting in 2021. This year, the 1,500 guests include underprivileged children and their families as well as people who work in the early years space—which Kate has called the work of her life.
“To wear white, you’ve got to have a lot of confidence, you know,” Tash Bradley, color psychologist and design director, told Hello. “You’re not hiding anything—you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they’re being, not minimalist, but it’s very clean. It’s very pure. It’s very soft. It’s a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
