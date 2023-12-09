Kate Middleton Departs from Her Typical Roster of Designers for Winter White Look at Her Christmas Carol Concert

This is the third year of the Princess of Wales’ “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey; the first two years, she wore festive shades of red, and this year, chose winter white for the occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore a long white coat by Chris Kerr over a white top and trousers by Holland Cooper, People reports. She completed the look with a Strathberry handbag, heels, and dangling Van Cleef and Arpels earrings. Her monochrome white look harkens back to a sparkling white look she wore for a special “Together at Christmas” promo that aired on ITV1 on Thursday night ahead of the event last night.

The concert, led by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, has become the latest Christmas tradition for the royal family; it is in its third year, debuting in 2021. This year, the 1,500 guests include underprivileged children and their families as well as people who work in the early years space—which Kate has called the work of her life.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)