Kate Middleton Departs from Her Typical Roster of Designers for Winter White Look at Her Christmas Carol Concert

Kate Middleton in winter white at "Together at Christmas" 2023
published

This is the third year of the Princess of Wales’ “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey; the first two years, she wore festive shades of red, and this year, chose winter white for the occasion.

Kate Middleton in winter white at "Together at Christmas" 2023

Kate Middleton in winter white at "Together at Christmas" 2023

Kate wore a long white coat by Chris Kerr over a white top and trousers by Holland Cooper, People reports. She completed the look with a Strathberry handbag, heels, and dangling Van Cleef and Arpels earrings. Her monochrome white look harkens back to a sparkling white look she wore for a special “Together at Christmas” promo that aired on ITV1 on Thursday night ahead of the event last night.

The concert, led by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, has become the latest Christmas tradition for the royal family; it is in its third year, debuting in 2021. This year, the 1,500 guests include underprivileged children and their families as well as people who work in the early years space—which Kate has called the work of her life.

Kate Middleton in winter white at "Together at Christmas" 2023

Kate Middleton in winter white at "Together at Christmas" 2023

Kate Middleton in winter white at "Together at Christmas" 2023

“To wear white, you’ve got to have a lot of confidence, you know,” Tash Bradley, color psychologist and design director, told Hello. “You’re not hiding anything—you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they’re being, not minimalist, but it’s very clean. It’s very pure. It’s very soft. It’s a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on.”

