After weeks of rumors and speculation surrounding Kate Middleton's health and the likelihood that she will attend June 15's Trooping the Colour festivities due to her ongoing cancer treatment, the royal is setting the record straight.

Princess Kate released a heartfelt statement on the joint Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account during the afternoon on Friday, June 14. Alongside a portrait taken by photographer Matt Porteous—marking the first time she has been seen since her March diagnosis announcement—the Princess confirmed that she will stand beside her family at Trooping the Colour. More importantly, she shared she is "making good progress" in her cancer treatment.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," she wrote.

Middleton was photographed outside her home in Windsor, People reported. She appeared wearing a plaid blazer and jeans, with her hair curled in its signature soft waves. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said in her letter. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

After sharing that positive messages from the public have helped both her and Prince William through the "harder times" they have faced, Middleton shared when she would be seen next. She also cautioned that a full return to her royal duties is not imminent.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she continued in her statement.

In 2023, Kate Middleton attended Trooping the Colour with Prince William and their three children. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has not been seen publicly since Kensington Palace announced her cancer diagnosis in a video earlier this spring. In the time since, "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," Middleton said alongside her portrait. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

While Princess Kate is improving, she shared that she still has "a few more months" of treatment left. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she wrote.

She ended her update by sharing her gratitude for all the well wishes she has received over the last several months. "Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Kate Middleton at a public appearance in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's return to the public eye will be a poignant moment for the royal family. The Princess of Wales has understandably requested privacy while undergoing cancer treatments. Prince William has scaled back public appearances as well, to support both his wife and his father, King Charles III, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Royal insiders reported King Charles would be "delighted" to see Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour this weekend, but the Palace was not pressuring her to attend. Her presence is sure to "delight" her immediate family and beyond when she appears.